Amazon will be the first company to have the new ones in its fleet Ram ProMaster electric (stars and stripes version of the best known Fiat Ducato). This is one of the separate agreements that are part of the new partnership signed by the delivery giant with Stellantis. The group born from the merger between FCA and PSA has been supplying light commercial vehicles to the company founded by Jeff Bezos for some time but in the future it will ensure that deliveries are even more sustainable thanks to the new BEV that will arrive on the road starting in 2023.

The model was also developed through the contribution of Amazon, with Stellantis being able to fine-tune its LCV by exploiting the know-how of the partner company to enrich it with unique features, aimed at delivering the last mile. “Since 2018, Stellantis has supplied Amazon with tens of thousands of light commercial vehicles to support last mile logistics in North America and Europe. The models involved include Ram ProMaster, Fiat Ducato and light commercial vehicles from Peugeot and Citroën – reads the joint note issued by the two companies – Amazon is transforming last-mile logistics into new sustainable solutions. The initiative is part of the Climate Pledge, a program that aims to zero carbon emissions by 2040. As part of a separate agreement with Stellantis, Amazon will be the first commercial customer of the new battery electric vehicle ( BEV) Ram ProMaster, which will be launched in 2023. ”