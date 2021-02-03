Investors were handled this Tuesday with a dilemma that kept Amazon shares near paralysis: pay attention to the best results in the history of the firm or attend to the step back of Jeff Bezos, the man who founded it and has located it. among the largest companies in the world. Analysts assumed that, for the first time, the Seattle-based multinational’s sales would exceed the round figure of 100 billion dollars in a quarter. Specifically, they expected 119.6 billion. And the fourth-quarter results confirmed the prediction: Amazon had a turnover of $ 125.555 billion between October and December, a money-making machine that raised nearly $ 1.4 billion a day. Profit also shot up to $ 7,222 million, more than double the $ 3,268 million in the same period last year.

The figures were boosted by the Christmas period, the change of date of the discounts of its prime day from July to October and the continuity of restrictions, which reduce the competition from physical stores and make citizens spend more time in their homes, which encourages purchases on the Internet. The increase in their expenses by 77% to 6,873 Millions of dollars, mainly used in new warehouses and improving their logistics capacity, did not take its toll.

The company also broke down its outlook for the first quarter of 2021. And the bottom line is that it expects to repeat above $ 100 billion in revenue. It calculates that the turnover will be between that amount and 106,000 million dollars, numbers lower than those of the traditionally most powerful last quarter of the year, but that far exceed those of the past (between 33% and 40% more) . The consensus of analysts is also overflowing, who expects revenue forecasts of 95.8 billion between January and March.

The pandemic, a perfect storm for a good part of the economy, especially for small businesses, has not only not weakened the multinational, but has made it stronger than it already was. Its market capitalization is 1.7 trillion dollars, and its diversification strategy has made it more resistant to any fluctuation: cloud services, streaming content, digital advertising, food or even healthcare are some legs of your business.

Although it was already a considerable size, its shares have appreciated 68% in the last year and 567% in the last five years. By exceeding 100,000 million in quarterly revenue, Amazon joins the select club of North American companies that have reached that level, which also includes the distribution giant Wal Mart, the oil company Exxon Mobil, and Apple, which crossed that barrier ago. just a week.