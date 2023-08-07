In addition to Union agents, sweeps, traffic control and escorting authorities will have support from local teams in Belém

A Federal Police (Federal Police) prepared a special security scheme for the Amazon Summit, to be held from August 8 to 9, in Belém (Pará). Chief Denis Colares, head of the PF’s Personal Protection Coordination, told the Power360 that the operation will bring together around 300 police officers and will have the support of the Armed Forces and authorities linked to the state government and the capital of Pará.

On the side of the government of Pará, the security agencies suspended the vacation of the staff from the 1st to the 10th of August. In addition, teams from the Military Fire Department, Civil and Scientific Police will provide support in sweeping the spaces where the authorities will pass.

According to the State, “the sites will also be swept by anti-bomb squads carried out by the Federal Police with the support of the State through the Civil, Military and Scientific Police”. Pará will also help with the Air Force guarding aircraft, while rivers and river areas around the capital will be under the responsibility of the Brazilian Navy, with support from the River Security Group.

The PRF (Federal Highway Police) will be responsible for escorting ministers of state. The security of the heads of state and the president will be provided by the PF and the Armed Forces. Lula will stay in the presidential suite of the grand mercurein the neighborhood of Nazaré – about 6.5 km from the local where the meetings will be held. the value of daily is BRL 3,375.

Regarding the traffic in the capital of Pará, teams from the Detran and the PRF will be with scouts and temporary blocks on the roads during the passage of the authorities. The organization of traffic around the venue and access roads to the Hangar will be organized by the Urban Mobility Superintendence and the Municipal Guard of Belém.

Threats

Regarding the latest cases of threats to Lula, Colares said that the security scheme was already of the highest level, but that the police are “very attentive to any non-standard conduct”.

On Thursday (3.Aug.2023), the PF arrested a man suspected of threatening to shoot the PT member during his trip to the North region. The following day, Justice granted provisional freedom to the farmer and determined that he should not go near Alter do Chão, about 37 kilometers from the urban area of ​​Santarém, for the next 10 days. The defense said the threat was just a “comment”.

A 2nd suspect was target of search and seizure, in Belém, on Friday (4.Aug), for releasing images with threats to the Chief Executive. He deposed in the morning.

Still on the 6th (4.Aug), the president stated that, if he had been afraid of the threats, he would not have become president or not even been born.

“You will read news that the Federal Police arrested a citizen in Santarém who said he was going to kill me when I got there. He is arrested. There are rumors that in Belém there is also a citizen who said he was going to kill me. If I was afraid, I would not have been born. If I was afraid, I wouldn’t be president of the Republic.”he stated.

government entourage

In addition to the heads of state, at least 15 ministers will be present in the capital of Pará: