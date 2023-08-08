This Tuesday (8) begins the Amazon Summit, in Belém, Pará, bringing together the presidents of the states that are part of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty.

In addition to regional heads of state, representatives of invited countries and organizations participate. During two days, the summit will define some essential themes for the future of the region and of Brazil. One of the subjects discussed places Brazil and Colombia in antagonistic positions.

Among the topics under discussion are the preservation of the Amazon biome, the eventual creation of a regional advisory body, possibly called the Amazonian Parliament, the fight against transnational crime, the incentive of the “standing forest” economy, the fight against fires and pollution , the protection and cataloging of biodiversity, the improvement of communication with indigenous populations and the fight against environmental crimes.

One of these crimes is the contamination of water by mercury as part of mining activities, often euphemistically called “artisan mining”.

Gold mining, in addition to being much more harmful than organized mining, does not generate taxes and, in practice, steals Brazilian wealth, with most of the gold being diverted to the international market. However, despite all the agendas being included in the meeting, the summit will debate, mainly, the fight against deforestation.

The definition of a regional target for the reduction of deforestation in the Amazon is expected. It is important to avoid an unfair imbalance between countries.

It is not enough for one to make efforts in this direction, while others continue predatory policies on the environment. In this sense, a regional goal serves to concentrate joint efforts for COP 28 (United Nations Conference on Climate Change), which takes place this year.

extra-regional presences

The president of COP 28, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, will even be in Belém. The climate summit will be held in December in the United Arab Emirates.

In a clear message, the UAE government chose Sultan, the head of the national oil company, as the head of the summit. And, in case any readers wonder: Is Sultan, in fact, his name? The answer is no. The spelling refers to the title of sultan in English.

In Belém, in addition to Lula, will be the presidents of Bolivia, Colombia, Guyana, Peru, among other signatory countries that are part of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO).

Venezuela will be represented by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez after dictator Nicolás Maduro canceled his participation due to health problems. Other countries that also sent representatives were Ecuador and Suriname, due to internal political issues.

Also present will be the presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo, Indonesia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, for the presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), as well as Germany, Norway and France, countries that contribute to regional projects, such as the Amazon Fund.

The presence of the two presidents of countries in the Congo basin and the Indonesian president is due to the growing rapprochement between these countries and Brazil on the environmental issue. These are the countries with the largest reserves of tropical forests in the world, with common interests.

This rapprochement began during the Bolsonaro government, at COP 27, which took place in Egypt. The criticisms suffered by Brazil during the previous government motivate part of the actions of the current Lula government, which wants, whenever possible, to mark the distinction and a cleavage with its predecessor.

Hence the creation of a virtually unprecedented summit, whose predecessor took place only in the 1970s and on a much smaller scale.

Brazilian politics

Another factor in Brazilian domestic politics at the current summit is the choice for Belém, capital of the state of Pará.

Neighboring Amazonas, with its capital in Manaus, is governed by Wilson Lima, an ally of Bolsonaro, while Pará is governed by Helder Barbalho.

The Barbalho family is a notorious member of the “Centrão”, for the MDB, and the patriarch, Jader, supported practically all the governments of the New Republic. Currently, they are allies of Lula.

COP 30, in 2025, will be held in Belém, with the current summit also serving as a “test event”, as well as the Amazon Dialogues event. The environmental agenda, since the election campaign, is an important part of the Lula government, at least in speech.

Holding the summit in Belém, then, serves the Lula government as a domestic political marker and reinforces Brazil’s leadership in Amazonian geopolitics.

Even other sectors of Brazilian politics began to notice the importance of the Brazilian role in this issue, with great potential. For example, in a recent interview, the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, who is far from being a leftist figure, said that “we are inserted in an economy in which it is necessary to show that you have environmental responsibility. That’s the only way to win the market.

The importance of the environmental agenda for the Lula government and the importance of the Amazon give rise to extensive discussions and possibilities.

One of the discussions is how much this importance is concrete and how much it would be mere electoral discourse. Or rather, what would be the limits of concrete and material importance.

A recent debate has caused discord within the government, involving oil exploration in the Amazon River basin.

In May, Petrobras and the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, were on opposite sides of the debate, with Ibama and the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, criticizing possible oil exploration in the voice of the river.

The discord promises not to be restricted to the Brazilian government and will potentially involve other countries in the Amazon, especially Colombia.

The Minister of the Environment of Colombia, Susana Muhamad, said last Sunday, during the Amazonian Dialogues, that the government of Gustavo Petro wants a “broad and progressive” end to oil exploration in the region. In addition to the emission of greenhouse gases, she mentioned deforestation to open roads and pipelines, loss of diversity and conflicts with local communities as problems.

It is important to remember that there is the Amazon forest, the largest tropical forest in the world, the Amazon basin, the largest freshwater basin in the world, and the sedimentary basin of the Amazon, with a soil rich in natural resources. They are three separate things, covering different phenomena.

Another reason we make the distinction is to make it clear that the following data is not exactly transferable.

About 58% of the Amazon rainforest is within Brazil’s borders. Another eight countries have part of the forest: Peru with 13%, Bolivia with 7%, Colombia with 7%, Venezuela with 6%, Guyana with 3%, Suriname with 2.5%, French Guiana with 1.4% and Ecuador with 1%, all numbers approximate.

Again, these numbers are for the forest, numbers over watersheds may be similar but not exact.

different levels

The point of highlighting such data is to point out the huge discrepancy between the numbers for Brazil and Colombia. It is one thing to adopt common policies, it is another thing for a country with 7% of the region to want everyone to give up the exploitation of a natural resource, which would be a huge concession by the country that holds more than half. Brazil and Colombia are not on the same level in the Amazon.

Brazil and Colombia are also not at the same level in world oil production.

For Brazil to eventually abolish oil exploration, whether in the Amazon or elsewhere, its level of negotiation is with the main producers.

A week ago, for example, the UK authorized the drilling of hundreds of new natural gas wells in the North Sea. These countries are Brazil’s benchmark.

Colombia is an important neighbor, with several historical and contemporary political elements in common. The Amazon, in turn, is a very important asset for the countries in the region.

Finally, the environmental issue is essential for a Brazilian foreign policy in the 21st century. None of this, however, should imply giving up a natural resource just on a whim.

