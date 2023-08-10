The event had almost 30,000 people and brought together Amazonian countries, but did not define a goal against deforestation or discuss oil

The Amazon Summit ended this Wednesday (9.Aug.2023) with the merit of having mobilized the countries of the region for a joint debate on the preservation of the forest. It did not advance, however, in agreements for common goals, especially in the fight against deforestation. The discussion about oil exploration in the biome was ignored.

Between the main event, which brought together heads of state and representatives of the 8 countries that have part of the forest in their territories, and the “Amazonian Dialogues”, with participants from civil society, there were around 30,000 people in Belém, Pará, from 4 on the 9th of August.

With the Esplanada dos Ministérios in full force in the capital of Pará, the summit organized by the President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) got the government’s attention and mobilization for the Amazon. But it contributed little to the PT’s objective of catapulting itself as a great leader in the world environment due to the limited impact of the proposals presented in the final documents.

Lula had 2 main objectives when idealizing the Amazon Summit. One of them would be to show the results to Europeans as a way of proving that Brazil is willing to advance in environmental issues and, thus, conclude the Mercosur agreement with the European Union.

The other was to arrive at a joint position of the Amazonian countries, led by Brazil, to be presented at COP28, to be held in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, in December.

Lula has his eye on holding the COP30, in 2025, also in Belém. He wants to consolidate himself as one of the great world leaders on the climate issue, after having failed in his attempt to position himself as a negotiator for the end of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The ultimate goal, according to allies, is the Nobel Peace Prize and the Chief Executive believes that leadership in the environmental issue can help him in this mission.

Despite vague proposals to unify environmental protection policies, the event itself was celebrated by Lula and the government. The meeting was seen as a 1st step towards opening more permanent dialogue channels on environmental issues with the Amazonian countries and the rest of the world.

O Power360 was in Belém to follow Lula’s activities and the Amazon Summit. Read below a summary of what was discussed and the documents released:

Alliance to fight deforestation — the Amazonian countries agreed to create an alliance to combat deforestation, but did not establish joint goals to achieve this result. Brazil, for example, intends to eradicate the problem in the Amazon by 2030. Minister Marina Silva (Environment) said that there was no consensus between the countries;

— the Amazonian countries agreed to create an alliance to combat deforestation, but did not establish joint goals to achieve this result. Brazil, for example, intends to eradicate the problem in the Amazon by 2030. Minister Marina Silva (Environment) said that there was no consensus between the countries; oil ignored — the Declaration of Belém did not mention anything about the exploitation of fossil fuels in the region. The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, for example, stated during the summit that it is necessary to seek other economic sources that are more sustainable alternatives to oil, coal and gas in order to contain climate change. like the Power360 revealed, the impasse between Petrobras and Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) in research for oil extraction on the Equatorial Margin was not addressed at the meeting with ministers Marina Silva (Environment) and Mauro Vieira (Foreign Relations) on the 3rd (8.Aug);

— the Declaration of Belém did not mention anything about the exploitation of fossil fuels in the region. The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, for example, stated during the summit that it is necessary to seek other economic sources that are more sustainable alternatives to oil, coal and gas in order to contain climate change. like the revealed, the impasse between Petrobras and Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) in research for oil extraction on the Equatorial Margin was not addressed at the meeting with ministers Marina Silva (Environment) and Mauro Vieira (Foreign Relations) on the 3rd (8.Aug); Charge to rich countries — countries with rainforests have demanded that richer nations pay back $100 billion a year pledged for climate action finance. The group also called on developed countries to help mobilize $200 billion annually to implement national biodiversity plans;

— countries with rainforests have demanded that richer nations pay back $100 billion a year pledged for climate action finance. The group also called on developed countries to help mobilize $200 billion annually to implement national biodiversity plans; Amazon’s relationship with the world — during the summit, Lula defended that the protagonism of the Amazonian countries in the discussions about the future of the forest is a “passport to a new, more symmetrical relationship with the world” compared to the place “subaltern of raw material suppliers”. The Brazilian Chief Executive stressed at different times that the event was a chance for the region to speak to the world. The president also said that the intransigent defense of the Amazon “not radicalism”but “need for human survival” and that denying the current climate crisis is “just foolishness”;

— during the summit, Lula defended that the protagonism of the Amazonian countries in the discussions about the future of the forest is a “passport to a new, more symmetrical relationship with the world” compared to the place “subaltern of raw material suppliers”. The Brazilian Chief Executive stressed at different times that the event was a chance for the region to speak to the world. The president also said that the intransigent defense of the Amazon “not radicalism”but “need for human survival” and that denying the current climate crisis is “just foolishness”; Criticism of European protectionism — without mentioning the European Union, the president criticized the pressure that countries in the bloc have been putting on Brazil, especially France, for economic sanctions in case of non-compliance with rules and environmental goals. “Badly disguised protectionist measures of environmental concern by rich countries are not the way to go”he said;

— without mentioning the European Union, the president criticized the pressure that countries in the bloc have been putting on Brazil, especially France, for economic sanctions in case of non-compliance with rules and environmental goals. “Badly disguised protectionist measures of environmental concern by rich countries are not the way to go”he said; Strengthening ACTO — the countries included in the Declaration of Belém the determination to create the Intergovernmental Technical-Scientific Panel for the Amazon within the scope of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization. The objective of the panel will be to guide public policies for the countries of the region based on the systematization of information and preparation of periodic reports on priority topics. The panel will include technicians, scientists and researchers specialized in the Amazon region, with the permanent participation of indigenous organizations, local and traditional communities and civil society. The inclusion of this point was a demand of experts, including the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva;

— the countries included in the Declaration of Belém the determination to create the Intergovernmental Technical-Scientific Panel for the Amazon within the scope of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization. The objective of the panel will be to guide public policies for the countries of the region based on the systematization of information and preparation of periodic reports on priority topics. The panel will include technicians, scientists and researchers specialized in the Amazon region, with the permanent participation of indigenous organizations, local and traditional communities and civil society. The inclusion of this point was a demand of experts, including the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva; Participation in international forums — Lula defended that countries with tropical forests need to expand their participation in international climate forums. He also reiterated the demand he has made for rich and developed countries to finance actions to preserve the environment and improve the quality of life of local populations;

— Lula defended that countries with tropical forests need to expand their participation in international climate forums. He also reiterated the demand he has made for rich and developed countries to finance actions to preserve the environment and improve the quality of life of local populations; Increased security in the region — the countries agreed to create systems to provide greater security for the region, such as air traffic control and the use of an international police cooperation center set up by the Brazilian government in Manaus (AM). Lula promised to put an end to drug trafficking and organized crime in the region, a task already attempted by countries like Colombia and Bolivia, without success to date;

— the countries agreed to create systems to provide greater security for the region, such as air traffic control and the use of an international police cooperation center set up by the Brazilian government in Manaus (AM). Lula promised to put an end to drug trafficking and organized crime in the region, a task already attempted by countries like Colombia and Bolivia, without success to date; Absence of Mature — the president of Venezuela c. canceled his participation at the last minute because of an otitis (ear infection). He sent Vice President Delcy Rodrigues in his place.

The Declaration of Belém, with 113 points, was signed on the 3rd (8.Aug) by the 8 countries that make up ACTO (Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization):

Brazil;

Bolivia;

Colombia;

Ecuador;

Guyana;

Peru;

Suriname;

Venezuela.

read the full (179 KB) of the declaration.

The joint communiqué of the Developing Forestry Countries in Belém was signed this 4th (9.Aug) by:

Bolivia;

Brazil;

Colombia;

Ecuador;

Guyana;

Indonesia;

Peru;

Democratic Republic of Congo;

Congo Republic;

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines;

Suriname;

Venezuela.

read the full (49 KB) of the release.

Read below the full text of Lula’s speeches during the Amazon Summit:

8.Aug – Opening speech at the Amazon Summit (140 KB)

8.Aug – Speech during the meeting of Amazonian countries (131 KB)

8.Aug – Pronouncement during the meeting of Amazonian countries (145 KB)

9.Aug – Speech during meeting of Amazonian countries and guests (138 KB)

9.Aug – Statement to the press at the end of the Amazon Summit (124kb)

