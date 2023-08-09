The South American countries of the Amazon have announced the creation of an alliance to fight deforestation. “The aim – reads the joint declaration released on the occasion of the summit of the countries of the Organization for the Amazon Cooperation Treaty held in the Brazilian city of Belem – is to promote regional cooperation in the fight against deforestation, to prevent the ‘Amazon reaches the point of no return’. The declaration is signed by Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela.

To achieve the goal, 113 action points have been set divided into various chapters, the most important of which concern, in addition to the creation of the Amazonian Alliance against deforestation, also the creation of an Amazonian Parliament; the coordination of security and intelligence forces in the fight against crime in the region with the creation of an International Police Cooperation Centre; a common policy on the respect for human rights and the protection of indigenous peoples. The statement concludes by announcing the holding of the next summit in 2025 in Colombia.

The forest is absolutely crucial in the fight against global warming and against the loss of biodiversity. But, in 2022 alone, four million hectares disappeared in tropical primary forests. It is urgent to put an end to deforestation”. This was written by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, in a tweet published on his X profile (formerly Twitter) on the occasion of the summit of the countries of the Amazonian cooperation treaty organization.