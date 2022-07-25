In its lawsuit, Amazon claims that the administrators attempted to orchestrate the placement of bogus reviews on Amazon in exchange for money or free products. He added that groups are set up to recruit people to write fake reviews in Amazon’s online stores in the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan.

Amazon said online that it will use the information uncovered through the lawsuit for identify the culprits and remove their commissioned reviews from the retail website.

“Our teams block millions of suspicious reviews before they are ever seen by customers, and this lawsuit goes one step further to uncover authors operating on social media.”said Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon’s vice president of selling partner services. “Proactive legal action against bad guys is one of the many ways we protect customers by holding bad guys accountable.”

Amazon VS Meta policies

Meta, which owns Facebook, has condemned the groups for creating fake reviews on its infrastructure. “Groups that solicit or encourage fake reviews violate our policies and are removed”Meta spokesperson Jen Ridings said. “We are working with Amazon on this topic and will continue to collaborate across the industry to tackle spam and fake reviews”he added.

According to Meta, most of the fraudulent groups cited in Amazon’s lawsuit have already been removed and stands actively investigating on others for violating the company’s policy against fraud and deception.

He also noted that it has introduced a number of tools to remove infringing content from its service, tools that use artificial intelligence, machine learning and machine vision to analyze specific examples of rule-breaking content and identify patterns. of misconduct on the platform. But can it be said that Facebook is doing enough?

Rocio Concha, Director of Policy and Defense at Which ?, a consumer advocacy group in the UK, praised Amazon’s actionbut wondered if Facebook was doing enough to prevent abuse of its platform.

“It is good that Amazon has taken legal action against some of the fake review brokers operating on Facebook, a problem that the investigations have repeatedly exposed”he said in a statement. “However, it raises big question marks about the proactive action Facebook is taking to crack down on bogus review agents and protect consumers.”

“Facebook must explain why this activity appears to be widespread and the Competition and Markets Authority must challenge the company to provide evidence to show that the action it is taking is effective,” he continued. “Otherwise, he should consider stronger action against the platform.”

“The government has announced that it intends to give the CMA stronger powers to protect consumers from an avalanche of fake reviews”he added. “These digital markets, competition and consumer reforms need to be turned into law as a matter of priority.”

In 2019 Which? published a report estimating 250,000 hotel reviews on the Tripadvisor website were false. Tripadvisor rejected the analysis in that report as “Simplistic”but a year later in a relationship of “transparency” Aside, the travel site found that nearly one million, or 3.6%, of the reviews on the site were fake.

“Most consumers don’t have the time to dig into reviews”noted Ross Rubin, principal analyst at Reticle Research, a New York City-based consumer technology consulting firm.

“They take the star rating as a way to instill trust in a product and if people are rewarded for posting fake reviews, it undermines trust in the review.”

“Fake reviews not only incentivize consumers to buy a lower quality product, they also pay off more difficult to determine the differences between the products“he added. “If you have an overwhelming number of products in a category with four-and-a-half-star or five-star reviews because so many of them participate in these fake review programs, the value of the reviews themselves goes down.”

He acknowledged that fake reviews were a problem everywhere on the internet. “But”has continued, “Because Amazon has such a strong position in online retail and is often the first website consumers turn to, it tends to be disproportionately targeted by these fake review groups.”

Review makers have also used bots to fill product reviews, but Rubin noted that the technology lacks the effectiveness of using humans. “The reason these groups use people instead of bots is that bots are easier to detect”he has declared. “Amazon uses machine learning technologies to identify when companies are using bots.”

In a report published last year by Uberallan online and offline customer experience platform, lto manipulation of reviews on Amazon has been defined “Widespread”. Amazon claims that only 1% of the reviews on the site are fake, but the report disputes that. He cited a 2018 analysis by Fakespot that found fakes outpaced true reviews in certain product categories such as dietary supplements (64%), beauty (63%), electronics (61%), and sneakers (59%). ).

“Even if we discount these numbers by 50%, there would still be a gulf between what Amazon says and what Fakespot reported,” observes the Uberall report.

What can be done to crack down on fake reviews? Uberall reported that Amazon and a few others use the labels “Verified buyer” to signal greater trust in reviews. “This is an approach that needs to be used more widely”he noted, “Although it is not infallible, as Amazon discovered”.

“Regardless of the specific anti-fraud mechanisms”he continued, “Fake reviews are a problem that needs to be addressed more forcefully and vigorously.”

Among the pathways identified in the report to find a solution to the problem are the use of greater technical sophistication and aggressive enforcement to reduce audit fraud to low figures, embracing an audit framework that is structurally more difficult to cheat and allowing only actual verified buyers to write reviews.

“These are not mutually exclusive approaches”has explained. “They can and should be used in combination with each other.”

“There is huge stakes for companies of all sizes with online reviews”the report states. “More and better reviews translate directly into online visibility, brand equity and revenue. This creates powerful incentives for companies to pursue positive reviews and suppress or remove negative reviews ”.