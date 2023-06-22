Amazon accused by the Antitrust: “the Prime service is not transparent”

The Jeff Bezos behemoth ends up under the lens of‘US Antitrust, the Federal Trade Commission. The “offending” practices would be the procedures for subscribing and canceling the subscription to the Prime platform. Indeed, according to the Ftc, the company would have intentionally made it difficult for customers to cancel, after having mislead the user subjecting it to summary registration procedures and without consent.

Read also: Balocco-Ferragni, trouble for pandoro: “They didn’t help cancer research”

Subscribe to the newsletter

