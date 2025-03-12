There is no athlete on the planet Earth that does not know Garmin, who together with other specialized brands in Gadgets sports as Suunto, polar or choirs It is the reference for all those who want to follow their metrics when exercising.

Although they sell watches in virtually all segments, the Garmin Fenix ​​are the crown jewel of its catalog, especially Fenix ​​8, the last to arrive, although it is true that it costs almost 900 euros.

There is a somewhat cheaper alternative, the Fenix ​​7x Solarwhich is also more than lowered price on Amazon, which has suddenly put it 200 euros discountit is understood that temporarily until it is exhausted Stock.

Garmin Fenix ​​7x Solar This sports watch has the most extensive battery autonomy in the sector thanks to its photovoltaic panel for solar load.

This liquidation puts shot One of the best sports watches in the world, with ultra -precise GPS, flashlight, color screen and resistance to all kinds of inclement inclement. Although there is another more recent model for sale, right now in quality-price the Fenix ​​7x Solar has little or nothing to envy.

In addition, Amazon sells it, a store of maximum confidence to make a disbursement of these characteristics, since, if something goes wrong, you are certain that they will give you an almost certain solution or that you will obtain the reimbursement of your whole money.

This device Premium Not only does it stand out for its robust design with 51MM box made of high quality materials such as titanium and Power Glass crystal, but also by Incorporate solar loadthat makes the battery virtually inexhaustible, and that helps quite if you usually do hiking and mountaineering.





Solar load technology Take advantage of the energy of the sun through its photovoltaic panel integrated into the sphere. Under optimal conditions, FENIX 7X Solar can reach extraordinary autonomy of up to 37 days in smartwatch mode and up to 122 hours in GPS mode.

With a single load and without solar load in between, this clock can work Up to 28 days in smart watch modewhich means almost a full month of use without worries. In standard GPS mode, it offers up to 89 hours of continuous operation, sufficient to complete even the most demanding ultra -resistance competitions without recharging.

In addition, it has different energy savings modes that can extend these times even more, adapting to the specific needs of each activity or situation. This exceptional battery duration completely eliminates anxiety for loading that usually accompanies electronic devices during extended outdoor activities.

Do the sport you do, it’s a good option

In the sports section, this watch includes preconfigured profiles for more than 30 different activitiesfrom the most conventional such as running, cycling, swimming or gym training, to more specialized disciplines such as skiing, snowboarding, surfing, golf, climbing or paddle surfing.

Each profile is meticulously designed to provide specific and relevant metrics for each sport. For runners, it offers advanced analysis such as career dynamicsthe contact time with the ground, the vertical oscillation or the vertical ratio. For cyclists, it provides power data, cadence, and pedaling efficiency. Swimmers can monitor distances, braces, automatically recognized styles and even underwater heart rate thanks to their improved optical sensor.





Garmin Coach: Your digital personal coach

Garmin Coach is one of the most valuable functionalities offered by the Garmin ecosystem, fully integrated in the Fenix ​​7x Solar. This system consists of A personalized virtual coach who develops adaptive training plans Specifically designed to help runners achieve their goals, either complete their first 5K race, improve their time in half marathon or prepare for a complete marathon.

What makes Garmin Coach special is his ability to adapt to each person. Unlike static training plans, Garmin Coach Continuously evaluate user performancetheir progress and compliance with the scheduled sessions, automatically adjusting the following sessions in difficulty, duration and intensity. If a training is too demanding or if the athlete shows a faster progress than expected, the plan is modified accordingly.

The system offers guided training step by step directly on the clock screen, with precise indications about target rhythm, intervals, recoveries and heart rate areas.

