The day on the stock market on January 5 of Rivian, the electric manufacturer whose ambition is to rival Tesla, was absolutely negative. The announcement of the collaboration between Stellantis and Amazon does not seem to have benefited the company’s share performance (it lost more than 11% to the NYSE), which in fact was quick to reiterate that relations with Amazon will not be affected by the new partnerships signed by the latter.

Rivian is in fact still linked to Amazon, because the company founded by Jeff Bezos has multiple interests in the automaker. There is a supply of thousands of electric delivery vans at stake, and in general Rivian is a company that can become the key to entry into the mobility sector of the e-commerce giant. TO Teslarati, a spokesperson for the electrical manufacturer said: “The deal between Amazon and Stellantis is good news for the industry and for us too. Amazon’s size is unprecedented, and we expected it to go into contracts with other vendors. Our partnership with them is therefore intact and growing“.

Amazon also told CNBC: “We have always known that our sustainability ambition would require multiple partnerships and vehicle suppliers; we continue to be delighted with our relationship with Rivian, and the deal with Stellantis does not change anything in terms of collaboration, investment, current order numbers and timing“. Amazon holds approximately 150 million Rivian shares, with $ 1.3 billion in investment. In short, for now there is no danger: but the electrical manufacturer will in turn have to be vigilant about market opportunities, looking for other companies to offer their means; And in general, it will be necessary to invest in greater production capacity. Stellantis and the other car manufacturers have a very broad experience in this field and cannot be underestimated.