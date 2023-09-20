Amazon Mexico has launched an exciting promotion called “Coupon Carnival“, which offers customers a wide range of discounts on products from all categories available on its website. This initiative seeks to provide buyers with the opportunity to purchase high-quality products at more affordable prices.

To access these offers, users can visit this page, where you will find a diverse selection of products with applicable discount coupons. Clicking on a specific product will display the corresponding coupon and discount that will be applied when you add the item to your cart.

Importantly, although discounts are attractive, consumers are advised to compare prices between multiple sellers of the same product to ensure they are getting the best price possible. This practice will allow buyers to maximize their savings during the Coupon Carnival of Amazon Mexico.

In addition to discounts, Amazon Mexico is offering free shipping on all purchases made as part of this promotion. To activate the coupon and ensure the discount is applied, customers must make sure to fill out the appropriate box before adding the product to their shopping cart or proceeding to checkout.

If you plan to take advantage of these discounts, keep in mind that the coupons are limited and some of them end quickly.

Via: Amazon Mexico

Editor’s note: Plan your purchases well and also use the “Keepa” Chrome extension to verify that the product you want is offering a real discount. It’s the tip I leave you.