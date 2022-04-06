Amazon spent approx $ 4.3 million in consultants last year in an effort to prevent unionization of its warehouses, according to company filings in the United States Department of Labor.

Workers were to attend meetings led by consultants who discussed some points against the unions ahead of key votes in Bessemer, Alabama and Staten Island. Companies are required to disclose financial details when consultants speak directly to workers about unionization. Few have spent as little as $ 1 million on avoiding unions in several years, according to a recent report, while Amazon spent significantly more in 2021. Some consultants were paid up to $ 3,200 per day.

Meetings are legal and usually held when employers discover employees’ efforts to create unions. Typically, consultants focus on union dues and potential wage loss due to job stoppage. They also help the company devise strategies to defeat the unions.

Are you ready for a radical idea? Instead of handing out a $ 10 billion bailout to Jeff Bezos worth $ 191 billion to fly to the moon, let’s make it easier for workers to form a union. I stand in strong solidarity with Amazon workers in Staten Island & Bessemer voting to unionize. – Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 31, 2022



Currently Amazon hasn’t made any comments yet.

Source: Huffpost