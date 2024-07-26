Amazon he put in offer an excellent opportunity: the Wallbox to charge electric vehicles up to 22 kW offered at a special price.

Amazon’s offer, a Wallbox at a special price

For those who own an electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle, as we all know, it is possible to increase the price even at home. In this regard today Amazon has made available a super offer not to be missed: a versatile wallbox at a truly affordable cost: €292.99 (instead of €499.99 on offer €322.99 VAT included (discount €177) and with an additional discount of €30 that is activated by clicking on “COUPON”. The offer is valid until Sunday 28 July. → WALL BOX A €292.99

We are talking about the Osoeri home charging station, which is suitable for all electric vehicles or electrified, regardless of the power of your home meter. The charging power, in fact, can be easily adjusted from single-phase to three-phase, from 1 A to 32 A, up to 22 kW.

Amazon’s super offer, detailed description of the Wallbox

There wallbox in question, is featuring a 5 meter long cable with type 2 plug (the same Amazon However recommends to have the installation carried out by a professional electrician, connecting the hot, neutral and earth wires to the electrical distribution box), which makes it easier to use even in tight spaces, and the display provides the key information regarding the charging session. If you want to create multiple users, there is also the option of using RFID card authentication (two are provided), which is useful for charging your vehicle at work.

APP for WALLBOX management on offer on AMAZON

The Wallbox can be controlled via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi with the “SmartLife” app, which allows you to adjust the power of the power supply, make it available to other users and set the charging schedule. In terms of safety, it includes protection against overvoltage, overcurrent and leakage current (type A + DC 6 mA) and switches off completely autonomously after charging. It also meets the certification requirements of the IEC 61851, CEI 62196, CE, EMC, RoHS and TÜV standards, as specified by Amazon. It also has an IP65 degree of protection and guarantees operation between -30 and +50 degrees Celsius.

Also, as described by Amazon:

The High definition LCD screen and the LED indicators, allow you to Quickly see the charging status and solve any problems that you may experience with your electric vehicle.

and the LED indicators, allow you to that you may experience with your electric vehicle. Includes a bracket for hanging the charger cable EV after charging is complete.

EV after charging is complete. If you need to adjust the power, you can do it via APP – on the other hand, the power cannot be adjusted automatically unless the car battery charge has reached 85%, in order to protect the battery, then the charging power will be reduced automatically -.

After-sales services

Amazon guarantees that: in case you encounter any quality issues with the electric vehicle wallbox, you can follow these steps:

Log in to your account.

Select “My Order”.

Find your order ID.

Click on “Contact Seller”.

After receiving the information, a satisfactory reply will be provided within 48 hours.

Read also: