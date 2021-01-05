L.Speakers for music playback throughout the house are also a hot topic in the new year, because music can be heard via streaming. If the networked devices still have a part-time job, namely as smart assistants to provide information on all possible topics or to take over the lighting control of the property, then no system is as flexible and powerful as the Amazon assistant Alexa.

It is compatible with thousands of services: The skills called “skills” are used to control external applications, and this also includes exotic things, such as the ability to query your waste calendar via Alexa: “Alexa, when is the green bin picked up?”

Next, Alexa even wants to get involved in simple household conversations: for example, when ordering a pizza, automatically listing the possible options. Before that happens, and before there are probably some concerns about data protection, the internet company is launching new model variants of its networked speakers. The trend is towards the ball, the cylinder is out.









We tried three devices, first of all the 13.5 centimeter high and one kilogram heavy Echo of the fourth generation, which is available in three colors for 100 euros. The front of the sphere is covered with fabric, while the back is dominated by plastic. Four control buttons are on the top and, in an original way, there is a screw thread on the underside so that the Echo can be attached flexibly and securely. There is also an analog audio input and output in the format of the jack socket. Unfortunately, a power supply with a proprietary connection is used for power supply, you can only shake your head.

The Amazon app is essential for commissioning. A direct connection via Bluetooth is not possible, and it is not possible to transfer calls from the smartphone to the loudspeaker. You can only make calls via the Alexa app, and the conversation partners must also use an Echo device. Music playback works with Amazon Music, and other providers such as Spotify, Apple Music or Deezer can be integrated into the Alexa app. So Amazon keeps everything under control.

Two echoes can be married off as a stereo pair

For good sound, the Echo has a 76-millimeter woofer and a 20-millimeter double tweeter. As in the previous model, Dolby Audio is on board, but what is new is the continuous analysis of the room acoustics, as offered by Apple’s home pods. For a device in the 100 euro price range, the Echo sounds very good – with concise bass and precise mids and highs. Only with demanding classical music and higher volumes are the limits easy to hear.

The bass can be muffled in the app if it is perceived as too intrusive in the standard setting. Two echoes can be married as a stereo pair, which we could not try with just one test device, and multiroom audio is possible with other Amazon speakers, whereby individual speakers can be bundled at different locations.

The new Echo becomes interesting because of its built-in Zigbee hub. Zigbee is a widely used standard for the connected home. With the hub, Zigbee devices can now be easily integrated into the Amazon world without additional hardware. Zigbee products are integrated with the command “Alexa, search for my devices”.

The small Echo Dot now also comes in a ball design and measures nine centimeters in height with a weight of 330 grams. In terms of size and volume, it is therefore similar to Apple’s new Homepod Mini. However, only a 41 millimeter speaker is built in, and the Zigbee hub is also missing. The standard model costs 60 euros, for ten euros more there is a version with an LC display that shows the time, the outside temperature or a timer. You shouldn’t expect much in terms of sound, the quality of a Homepod Mini is far from being achieved. Meanwhile, the balls, which can also be married off as a stereo pair, distributed in the kitchen or elsewhere in the house, can be well suited for receiving Amazon commands for the smart home. As with the Homepods, the drop-in function can also be used to send voice messages from one room to another.