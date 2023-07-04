Here we are: the new Rivian electric vans, customized for Amazon deliveries, will soon arrive in Europe, with the first vehicles already on the road in Germany. All in order to have 100,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road globally by 2030. So what?

What is striking about this story, and here is the news, is that Rivian’s delivery vans – in which Amazon announced last year that it would invest more than 1 billion euros – are born from a slap in the face of the cars: the e-commerce giant, in fact, after an in-depth 18-month market research, established that nothing that is (or would have been) on the market was suitable for deliveries. So he decided to “build” a commercial vehicle at home. He bought a significant portion of Rivian and began designing the perfect van in-house – with input and feedback from couriers. To the point that Amazon technicians worked directly on clay models firsthand, and then moved on to defining the actual prototypes.

During the design phase, particular attention was paid to the possibility of mounting batteries of different sizes on the vans. This is to optimize each vehicle for its specific route. Something that few competitors can offer, unlike the widespread Adas systems such as automated emergency braking, front and all-wheel drive options, lane maintenance system. Even here, however, the Amazon vans aim to make a difference: all versions will have a pedestrian warning system and one that detects the behavior of distracted drivers.

What matters, however, is that the vehicles will be fully integrated into Amazon’s logistics management system, so that drivers can better concentrate on driving because they will no longer need other devices with map information or delivery instructions. Thanks to Alexa incorporated into the vans, drivers will be able to use voice commands to get help while driving or moving packages in the load compartment. And even on aspects of design, Amazon has consulted the delivery drivers for the best solutions: “It is they – they explain to the e-commerce giant – who have shown us what is needed to have a comfortable seat, to get on and off the vehicles easily, to load and unload parcels of all types without problems and to have good visibility when maneuvering”. They who – evidently – according to Amazon have never been listened to by the car manufacturers.