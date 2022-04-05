Silver Spring.- Amazon has signed deals with three rocket companies to launch communications satellites that the online sales giant says will help bring fast, affordable broadband to millions of people without fast internet access around the world.

The Seattle-headquartered company announced Tuesday that Arianespace, United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin will combine for up to 83 launches over the next five years, deploying most of the 3,236 low-altitude satellites that will be used for what Amazon calls it “Project Kuiper.”

Financial details of the deals were not released.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, flew into space on a Blue Origin rocket last summer. Blue Origin signed a deal for 12 launches, with options for up to 15 more.

Arianespace is the European space consortium that launched NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope in December. Amazon has contracted for 18 launches of its new Ariane 6 rocket that will put several satellites into orbit.

Arianespace hailed the deal as the largest in its history, but did not disclose amounts.

“That Amazon has chosen the Ariane 6 to do the job is a source of enormous pride for us and a huge vote of confidence in our new launch vehicle. This day marks a decisive success for the Ariane 6 programme”, declared Stéphane Israël, CEO of Arianespace.

Amazon contracted 38 launches with Colorado-based United Launch Alliance.

Amazon has about a thousand employees working on Project Kuiper. It has said that, once implemented, it will be able to serve tens of millions of residential, business and government customers in places without reliable broadband.