Amazon’s shares broke the $ 3,500 mark for the first time on Tuesday. At its peak, the paper of the online giant climbed 1.8 percent to the record value of 3513.87 dollars. Most recently they were again just below the round mark. As a heavyweight in the Nasdaq 100 index, they drove it to another record high, together with other industry giants such as Apple and Facebook.

“In the USA the hunt for the shares of technology companies continues”, wrote stock exchange expert Andreas Lipkow from Comdirect. And although the Amazon price has more than doubled since the Corona crash low in mid-March, experts continue to hold the paper in line: 50 of the 54 experts recorded by Bloomberg recommend buying the paper. The average target price is $ 3,650, about $ 160 above the current level of the stock