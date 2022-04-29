The company’s shares fall after a deficit of US$ 3.8 billion. It is the 1st quarterly net loss since 2015

Amazon shares fell 11.98% on the New York Stock Exchange this Friday (29.Apr.2022). The drop comes a day after the company released its balance sheet. for the 1st quarter of 2022 that shows a loss of $3.8 billion, or $7.56 per share, compared to a profit of $8.1 billion in the same period last year. This was the 1st quarterly net loss recorded since 2015.

Shortly after the stock market opened in New York, the share price dropped to $2,539.29 a share, the lowest since July 2020.

According to the balance sheet, the The drop was driven by Amazon’s stake in the electric vehicle company rivian, whose market value has already dropped 65% in the first months of 2022. The performance led Amazon to a loss of US$ 7.6 billion with an 18% stake in the company. Here’s the intact of the balance sheet (376 KB, in English).

The result reflects a widespread impact of the effects of high inflation, the Ukrainian war and supply chain disruption on the technology market, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Amazon’s online shopping sales surge also lost the traction seen over the past 2 years, with March seeing the 1st drop in e-commerce sales year-on-year.

The company represents 4.1% of the S&P 500 market, this Friday the S&P 500 fell by 7%. The 12% drop could leverage a $177 billion drop in Amazon’s nearly $1.5 trillion market capitalization.

Amazon reported $116.4 billion in revenue from January to March, up 7% from the same period before. Expected Q2 revenue is $116 billion and $121 billion. The figure represents growth of between 3% and 7% compared to the same period in 2021, but is below the market’s expectation of US$ 125.5 billion.

Operating income declined to $3.7 billion in the first quarter, down 58.42% compared to $8.9 billion in the first three months of 2021.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy was upbeat about results for the next quarter as the company readjusts to “unusual challenges” presented in recent months.

“We work through inflationary and supply chain pressures, but we see encouraging progress on several dimensions of the customer experience, including speed-of-delivery performance.”, said Jassy in the statement while also highlighting the cloud service.