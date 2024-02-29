The future is here? Now him American e-commerce giantAmazon has ventured into prefabricated houses for sale which may assembled in an estimated 2 days, so now we could think about buying a house and it will arrive to you by parcel.

Nowadays, purchasing a house has become one of the main youth concernssince the issue of housing has become something unsustainable, the increase in house pricesas well as the lack of available homes, has increased the demand for them.

Given this, the opportunity to acquire a home through an online purchase, as is, offering the company owned by Jeff Bezos, Well, this could mean a solution or relief for young people who do not have access to housing.

And this not only happens in Mexico, but also in other countries, and a young man in the United States, specifically Californiawho through social networks shared his experience when buying one of these houses.

Through the social network TikTok, the young Jeff Bryant announced that he used the inheritance that his grandfather had left him and acquired a portable house through Amazon, “I am 23 years old and I just bought a house on Amazon.”

Likewise, he pointed out that people of his generation cannot buy a house, however, he added that he is proof that it is possible. The young man pointed out that the house It cost 24 thousand dollarsbut after paying the taxes the total cost rose to 26 thousand, an equivalent of 444 thousand Mexican pesosaccording to the current exchange rate.

Amazon ventures into the sale of prefabricated houses resistant to extreme climates

What are the characteristics of Amazon prefabricated houses?

The houses sold by Amazon from their platform they have approximately 5 square meters in size and height of 2.5 meters. Offering a modern design, both inside and out and promising to be safe, as well as withstand conditions. extreme climatic conditions, including earthquakes of up to 8 degrees on the Richter scale.

They offer “infinite possibilities of use and customization, meeting the specific needs and preferences of buyers.”

It is important to highlight to Internet users that the houses sold by Amazon From their platform they do not have furniture, electrical circuits, nor additional material for installation, so it is the responsibility of the buyers.

How much does an Amazon house cost?

It is important to note that the Amazon prefabricated houses They have prices that range between 20 thousand and 24 thousand dollarseven according to the same Internet users, it is possible to find different models for just over 12 thousand dollars.

Can we buy Amazon houses in Mexico?

According to what Internet users point out, this product is currently not available in the Amazon Mexico pagehowever, it is possible that you buy it from the United States platform, requesting shipping to Mexico.

Amazon ventures into the sale of prefabricated houses resistant to extreme climates Source: Pixabay

For people interested in acquire a homethis could be an excellent option, however, it is important to note that some issues would remain pending to be resolved for those who decide to buy a house in this way, such as the electricity, drainage, water and zone servicesn where they plan to install their home in order to reduce meteorological risks or natural disasters.