Amazon sells its own Covid-19 test kit directly to customers. The results appear on a diagnostic website that was originally designed for use by Amazon employees.

The test, called Amazon Real-Time RT-PCR Test, is on sale for $ 39.99 and has a one-day shipping via Prime in some areas of the U.S.

This is an important advance that seeks to offer another alternative against the pandemic to achieve a return to daily activities as soon as possible. Now to be able to know the condition of any person without having to go to a health center.

To use the test, the patient he cleans his nose at home and places it in a box with a prepaid return shipping label. The swabs are then sent to a centralized laboratory.

In the lab, they analyze the submitted samples and the results appear on a website. AFP photo

Amazon obtained Food and Drug Administration approval for its COVID-19 test kit in March. At that moment, planned to use the test for its on-site employee testing program, but later he decided that he could extend it to all his clients.

The RT-PCR test kit, made by the retail giant’s STS Lab Holdco subsidiary, is authorized to sell the test to anyone over 18 years of age without buyers obtaining a prescription or show evidence of COVID symptoms or recent contact with the virus.

Home medical testing received a new wave of attention over the past year as companies scrambled to deliver Covid-19 tests that people could easily perform without having to go to the doctor’s office.

Experts understand that this new irruption, boost efforts to bring other types of home testing to market, such as flu testing, more quickly.

The Covid-19 internal test kit is the latest in Amazon’s expansion into healthcare. The company began offering its telehealth and home health care program to other employers in March.

It also offers six-month prescriptions for common medications starting at $ 6 through its Amazon Pharmacy program.

Other tests



The DxTerity COVID-19 manufactured by Quidel is also a saliva collection kit.

The one offered by Amazon is not the only test on the market. Previously, the DxTerity Covid-19 manufactured by Quidel is also a saliva collection kit for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing, which is only recommended for emergency use.

The trial test was cleared by the FDA on December 9. and began to be on sale to the public last earlier this year, becoming the only test of its kind offered by Amazon and the first accepted by the administration.

Using this DxTerity test requires the insertion of saliva into the empty tube provided and the subsequent shipment of the same to a laboratory based in Los Angeles.

The results, as explained by the company, will be available within 24 or 72 hours after receipt of the sample by the laboratory. The price of this test is 110 dollars.

SL