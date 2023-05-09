Mexico.- Amazon, one of the largest online retail companies in the world, seeks to reduce shipping and returns costs. To do this, it has begun to offer its customers an economic incentive to pick up their orders at delivery points close to their homes.

Jeff Bezos’s company has sent emails to his Prime subscribersoffering them $10 to pick up their orders of $25 or more at selected delivery points, like Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, or Kohl’s stores.

This initiative, according to Dean Maciuba, a shipping consultant, is a “great opportunity” so that Amazon reduce the cost of delivery and avoid the delivery of expensive residential packages.

In this sense, It should be noted that Amazon It is not the only company that has opted for this measure. Other large retail companies have also implemented similar strategies in a context of low consumer demand.

Amazon also seeks to reduce costs in returns

In addition to encouraging the collection of orders at delivery points, Amazon has started charging some customers a $1 fee if they return their packages through a United Parcel Service store, when there is a United Parcel Service drop-off point closest to their delivery address.

This measure not only seeks to reduce return costsbut also to encourage the use of access points, which are ideal for rural areas and remote addresses, where deliveries can be cost-prohibitive.

Amazon continues to work on reducing costs

Amazon has taught consumers to expect fast delivery and returns and free, and has made customer satisfaction his number one priority.

However, in order to continue offering the same levels of service to its customers, the company has had to implement measures to reduce delivery costs. One of them has been to increase the minimum order thresholds for free grocery delivery.

It has also encouraged customers to deliver all their packages on a certain day of the week and has expanded expedited delivery of same-day packages with a fee for orders under $25.