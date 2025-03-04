Amazon would be developing a new artificial intelligence model (AI) with advanced reasoning capabilities, which would be integrated into his Nova family. According to a report from Business Insider, This innovation would be launched this year with the aim of competing with the most advanced algorithms of OpenAi, Anthropic and Deepseek.

The report indicates that Amazon’s proposal would adopt a hybrid reasoning approach that would allow him to solve complex problems and generate responses quickly. According to the informants of Business Insider, The architecture of this model It would be based on “private chains of thought”a method that allows systems to “reflect” before issuing an answer. Thanks to this capacity, the new AI could be equated to models such as Claude 3.7 Sonnet of Anthropic or the Deepseek R-1.

Amazon works in a supercomputer of the hand of Anthropic At his RE: Invent, Amazon conference announced new tools to help customers create generative AI programs, including one that checks if the responses of a Chatbot They are precise or not.

The development of AI models with reasoning skills has become the new competition field within the sector. However, its large -scale implementation has been limited by the high computational demand they require, which increases operating costs and restricts its access mostly to payment users.

Amazon seeks to solve this obstacle and intends to ensure that its new Nova model is more accessible, with a lower cost than its competitors. The company already offers its models at prices 75% lower compared to average of the industry, through Bedrock, its AI platform.

The reduction of costs did not compromise the performance of the AI. The company founded by Jeff Bezos aspires that its new version of Nova is located among the five most efficient models in the Benchmarks reference. Its intention is to demonstrate that its technology can compete at the highest level without requiring such a high investment.

The project is led by Rohit Prasad, responsible for Alexa’s Amazon and former director’s division. The hybrid reasoning language model is expected to be released in June this year.

Amazon reinforces his commitment to AI

The electronic commerce giant has lagged in the race to dominate the AI ​​market. In recent months, he tried to reduce the gap with other Big Tech through improvements in their existing services. A recent example is Alexa+, a renewed version of the assistant that incorporates artificial intelligence to maintain conversations in natural language, perform multimodal analysis and demonstrate contextual awareness.

With this new bet, Amazon could be positioned again among the leaders of the sector. However, the real capacities of advanced reasoning models have been questioned. A study by the National University of Distance Education, in Spain, suggests that models such as Openai O3-mini and Deepseek R-1 depend more on memorization than on genuine reasoning.

Research also warns that Lto reliability of Benchmarks It could be compromised due to intense competition in the sector. Julio Gonzalo, co -author of the study and professor of Computer Languages ​​and Systems at the UNED, told The country: “If there is a lot of competitive pressure, too much attention is paid to Benchmarkscompanies would be easy and convenient to manipulate them, so we cannot completely trust the numbers that report us. ”