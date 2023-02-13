RA Monday, February 13, 2023, 1:35 p.m.



Amazon launches the second edition of its ‘start ups’ accelerator program and has opened the period for new companies focused on sustainability to present their candidacies to participate in the program, which is open to businesses dedicated to creating sustainable products and, for the first time, also to those that develop technologies capable of helping the industry to recycle more efficiently.

The 12 companies chosen to participate in the first edition of the Accelerator -name of the program- raised more than 5 million euros and saw their sales grow on and off Amazon by more than 250% after their participation.

They were selected from more than 1,300 applications from more than 50 countries. Among them was SURI, a UK-based start-up that designs, manufactures and sells reusable and repairable electric toothbrushes, with replacement heads made from plant-based materials. According to its co-founder, Mark Rushmore, the program brought “enormous value” to his company, helping his business go “from no revenue to over £1 million in turnover in a short time”.

The Amazon Sustainability Accelerator is a personalized 12-week program designed to help entrepreneurs overcome the challenges of creating and growing a sustainable business.

The program includes face-to-face and virtual workshops led by experts, specialized tutoring, a tailored curriculum, and access to a wide network of like-minded entrepreneurs.

Amazon and EIT Climate-KIC will work collaboratively to guide participating Accelerator start-ups through an Impact Forecast Climate Impact Assessment, where they will learn how to self-assess the climate impact of their business and develop strategies to improve your environmental footprint.

Grant, office and advice



Participants will also receive a grant, Amazon Web Services (AWS) credits, and free office space. This year’s edition will focus on two areas: recycling technologies and consumer products that contribute to a sustainable lifestyle.

Mariangela Marseglia, Managing Director of Amazon in Spain and Italy, said: “The Accelerator is open to entrepreneurs from all over Europe, and I would love to see the talent and innovation of Spain represented among the list of finalists.”

The start-ups that are selected to participate in the second edition of the Amazon Sustainability Accelerator will receive a free capital grant of 12,000 euros, and 25,000 dollars in AWS Activate credits.

In addition, they will meet and work with Amazon leaders and scientists from the Sustainability, Circular Economy, Product Sustainability and Climate Pledge Fund teams, and have free access to workspaces at Amazon’s London and Berlin headquarters.

Participants in the Consumer Products category will also receive free access to Amazon Launchpad for one year, including account management and marketing through the Amazon Launchpad online store.

Upon completion of the program, both the Recycling Technologies and Consumer Products categories will have the opportunity to present their business to a group of investors, helping them network and secure further funding.