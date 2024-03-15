Amazon is known for its many promotions and its large catalog of new products, but the e-commerce also has a large catalog of used products – known as Amazon Second Hand – which allow you to find a truly special prices just what we needed.

Starting today, March 15th and until 11.59pm on March 19thAmazon customers have a chance to get one 20% discount on those products returned and selected by Amazon Second Hand. The discount is not visible directly on the product page, mind you, but it will be activated automatically at checkout after you have chosen the shipping address.

It is also important to note that this 20% discount on Amazon Second Hand products cannot be combined with other promotionsas is typical in these cases.

In order to check out the discounts now available, you simply have to reach this page and start browsing Amazon Italy.