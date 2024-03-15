Amazon is known for its many promotions and its large catalog of new products, but the e-commerce also has a large catalog of used products – known as Amazon Second Hand – which allow you to find a truly special prices just what we needed.
Starting today, March 15th and until 11.59pm on March 19thAmazon customers have a chance to get one 20% discount on those products returned and selected by Amazon Second Hand. The discount is not visible directly on the product page, mind you, but it will be activated automatically at checkout after you have chosen the shipping address.
It is also important to note that this 20% discount on Amazon Second Hand products cannot be combined with other promotionsas is typical in these cases.
In order to check out the discounts now available, you simply have to reach this page and start browsing Amazon Italy.
What is Amazon Second Hand
Amazon Second Hand is one of the many e-commerce services. It deals with offering great offers on a series of used, returned and second-hand or open-packed products. Purchases on Amazon Second Hand follow the same rules as for new products in terms of shipping, customer service and right of return.
Obviously the Amazon Second Hand products have first been checked by the company which then also offers a Product Description, so as to understand what its actual conditions are and allows us to purchase only what we truly believe is of adequate quality for our needs. Obviously buying used is also a help for the environment.
As regards the conditionsAmazon catalogs products in the following ways:
- Used – Like new: perfect condition, only the packaging may have some damage
- Used – Excellent condition: there may be superficial cosmetic defects and some non-essential accessories may be missing, but the condition is still excellent
- Used – Good condition: all functions are intact, but there may be aesthetic defects and some accessories necessary for use may be missing
- Used – Acceptable conditions: has clear signs of wear, accessories or components necessary for use may be missing
Obviously the lack of product accessories (if there are accessories, of course) is specified in the description.
Finally, we remind you that Amazon Italy's Spring Offers Festival has been confirmed for March.
