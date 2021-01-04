If you are thinking of getting a new phone on the new year, then you are getting a chance to buy a great smartphone with a discount. Vivo Y20 is being discounted on e-commerce platform Amazon. This phone is being sold on Amazon under Deal of the Day offer. There are options like exchange offers and no cost EMI along with banking discounts. Under these offers, you can get a discount of up to four thousand rupees on this phone.

Time till 12 o’clock tonight

Amazon’s Deal of the Day offer is for a limited time only. If you want to avail this offer, then you only have till 12 pm tonight. The 6GB RAM variant of Vivo Y20 is priced at Rs 13,990 while the 4GB RAM variant costs Rs 12,990.

These are the features

Vivo has launched its Vivo Y20 (2021) smartphone, which works on Fun Touch OS based on Android 10. It has a 6.51-inch HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 1,600 × 720 pixels. The phone has Helio P35 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

₹ 12,990

5,000mAh battery

The smartphone has a powerful battery of 5,000mAh, which comes with fast charging support. Apart from this, connectivity features such as Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS and Micro USB port have been provided in the handset. This phone is in the range of budget phones. You will get two color options Nebula Blue and Dark White.

Camera features are excellent

What makes the phone special is the triple rear camera setup given in it. In which first 13MP primary sensor, second 2MP bokeh sensor and third is 2MP macro lens. In this phone you will get 8MP camera for selfie.

Competition with Redmi 9 Power

The competition of Vivo Y20 is from Redmi 9 Power in the market. This smartphone of Redmi is available in 64 GB storage variant with 4 GB RAM. The price of this smartphone is Rs 10,999. It has also been launched with 128 GB storage. You will get MIUI 12 with Android 10 in the phone. This phone has a 6.53 inch Full HD Plus display with 1080×2340 pixels resolution, the phone has 3 protection Gorilla Glass, it has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor. The phone has a 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle, 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8 megapixel camera for selfie.

₹ 11999 Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Full Specifications General Release date December 2020 Launch in india Yes Form factor NA Body type NA Dimensions (MM) 162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm (6.39 x 3.04 x 0.38 in) Weight (grams) 198 g (6.98 oz) Battery Capacity (mAh) Li-Po 6000 mAh, Removable battery non-removable Fast charging NA wireless charging NA colors Gray, Green, Blue, Orange Network 2G band NA 3g band NA 4G / LTE band 4G Display Type IPS LCD, 400 nits (typ) Size 6.53 inches, 104.7 cm2 (~ 83.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5: 9 ratio (~ 395 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Sim slot Sim type Nano-sim Number of sim 2 Stand-by NA Platform OS Android 10, MIUI 12 The processor Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Memory RAM 4GB RAM Internal storage 128GB Card slot type NA Expandable storage NA The camera Rear camera 48 MP, f / 1.8, 26mm (wide), 1 / 2.0 Rear autofocus NA Rear flash NA Front camera 8 MP, f / 2.0, 27mm (wide), 1 / 4.0 Front autofocus NA Video quality 1080p @ 30fps The sound Loudspeaker NA 3.5mm jack NA network connectivity Dublin Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go Sensors Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass / magnometer Yes Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Full Specs Full Specs

