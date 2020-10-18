There is a tremendous sale going on Amazon and Flitkart in the festival season, and if you want to buy laptops, these cool companies are offering the best deals on laptops, where you can buy the best feature laptops at a low price. Other companies including HP, Lenovo, Asus, Dell and MI have bumper discounts on their laptops. Lenovo is offering a discount of up to Rs 52,000 on its gaming laptop Legion 5i. Other companies are giving discounts of up to 12-20 thousand.Asus TUF, this cool gaming laptop from Asus, can be purchased for just Rs 50,990 during Amazon Sale. Its price was earlier Rs 71,990, which means that the laptop is getting a discount of Rs 21 thousand. This laptop with 15.6 inch screen has AMD’s Ryzen 5 processor, which is with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This Windows 10 laptop is especially for game players who need other features including the Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card and this laptop has it all.

Asus gaming laptop

HP Pavilion 15.6 inch gaming laptop

During Amazon Sale, you buy HP Pavilion 15.6 inch gaming laptop for a discount of Rs 13 thousand for Rs 62,990. Before the sale, it was priced at Rs 75,929. Equipped with Intel Core 5i processor, this laptop has 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. This Windows 10 laptop has Nvidia GeForce GTZ 1650 graphics card as well as 4GB of video RAM, which improves the gaming experience of the user. If you want to buy this laptop, then Amazon is the best deal for you.

This HP laptop has tremendous features

Mi Notebook 14 Thin and Light Laptop

During the Amazon Sale, you can buy Xiaomi’s popular laptop Mi Notebook 14 Thin and Light at a discount of 9 thousand for Rs 43,999. Before the sale, it was priced at Rs 52,999. Equipped with Intel Core i5-10210U processor, this laptop is 10th Gen, which weighs Thin and Light in silver color. The battery backup of this laptop is 8 hours with 8GB DDR4-2666MHz RAM and 512 GB SSD storage. Xiaomi launched this laptop last June, which is for starters as well as students.

This laptop was launched for students and businessmen

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Laptop

During the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Amazon Sale, Lenovo Company’s ThinkPad series of notebooks, you can buy at a discount of around 27 thousand rupees for Rs 59,990. Before the sale, it was priced at Rs 87,000. Professionals Choice This laptop has a screen size of 14 inches and is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor, with 1.6Ghz base speed and, 4.2Ghz maximum speed. This laptop with Windows 10 operating system: 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage as well as 128GB SSD storage. Lenovo claims that once charged, this laptop can provide more than 12 hours of battery backup.

Laptop of choice of professionals

Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop

Lenovo is getting a discount of up to Rs 52,000 on the purchase of Lenovo’s cool gaming laptop Lenovo Legion 5i in Amazon cell. The price of this laptop of Rs 1,33,090 was reduced by Rs 49,100 during the sale, after which an additional offer of Rs 3,000 is being offered to Prime users and Amazon Pay as well as those buying from HDFC cards. This 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor with 15.6 inch screen and this laptop with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD storage, has Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, which improves the user’s gaming experience.

