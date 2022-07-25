L’agreement between Rivian and Amazonrelating to the production and configuration of electric delivery vans, comes alive. After signing in 2019, the two companies had made an appointment for the actual start of the service in the course of 2021. However, due to the shortage of semiconductors encountered by Rivian, not to mention some management difficulties ‘typical’ of a new entry into the world of vehicle manufacturing, the highlight had been postponed to 2022. Today it can be said that Rivian is indeed an official Amazon supplieras the world’s largest e-commerce company has started delivering to several American cities.

The official launch of the Amazon service based on Rivian electric vans will take place in several cities of great industrial importance such as Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle and St Louis. Rivian’s vans are based on the same platform used for the R1T (electric pick-up) and R1S (suv, always electric) models. They are also manufactured at the Normal, Illinois facility.

Tests on Amazon vans have been long, although not as extensive: only 145,000 kilometers were enough to give the green light to actual production. During this time, Amazon has used the evidence to already deliver 430,000 orders. And by the way, let’s remember that Rivian will produce 100,000 vans by 2030.

Rivian Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said, “This is an important step not only for Amazon and Rivian, but for the entire world of transport and the environment. Thanks to the tenacity of our teams, hard work and collaboration, as well as a shared commitment to give our children a better world, the vision of the two companies is now becoming a reality.“.