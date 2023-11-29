The last two weeks that have passed have been full of offers and discounts, as the celebration of Good end with Black Friday, in which people have fought over products that some may be more useful than others, whether from cell phones, computers or even a foot massager. And now, amazon has shared a very special list, in which they list five of the best-selling products of this celebration that comes after the Thanksgiving Day.

Although many may think it, there are no things like video games within the first five, because we have lotions that repair the skin and care for it, the firesticks of the amazon that turn a normal HD television into a smart one, cosmetics in the form of a patch, a multipurpose cleaner dedicated to carpets and even a home doorbell that has a camera so that the owner of the house can see who is knocking at his home.

Here you can check them with everything and link:

– COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repair Essence

– Amazon Fire TV device

– Hero Cosmetics Power Patch

– Video doorbell

– Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

As reported with the popular store, more than one billion items were purchased worldwide during the limited 11-day sales period. While the most popular items sold were varied, the company also highlighted best-sellers from small businesses, which, combined with medium-sized businesses, accounted for nearly half of all sales made during the year. Black Friday and also him Cyber ​​Monday.

Obviously, cell phones also entered the list of the 10 best sellers, since people like to vary between different models so as not to keep one for years, since there are people who renew it annually, something that happens with the brand’s phones. Manzana. On the other hand, there are people who prefer Samsung, since the way to use and add additional memory is much simpler.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It’s strange that we don’t see things like the PlayStation Portal, but I think they were also very limited units, so it can’t be compared to other products with more inventory available. Of course, we do not doubt that the console is at least in the top 15.