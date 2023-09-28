This Wednesday the e-commerce giant Amazon has stated that the lawsuit filed by the US Federal Trade Commission (FCT), which accused of “illegally” maintaining a monopoly is “wrong”while he has indicated that if successful, it will result in “higher prices, slower deliveries for consumers and fewer options for small businesses and SMEs”

This Amazon reaction will occur after lawsuit filed by the FTC and in which he accuses Jeff Bezos’ company of “monopolistic agent” that resorts to tactics that harm competition and prevent “its rivals grow and the new ones take root.”

Some of the criticisms advanced by the regulator point out that amazon would force the bidders present on the platform to make use of their logistics services and delivery to achieve better positioning of your products on the web. While, the companies that offer their products with prices lower in other portals who would be “punished.”

Amazon has justified that the practices of which it is accused by the FTC, precisely, “have helped stimulate competition and innovation” throughout the retail industry and have “enabled access to a greater selection of products”. On the other hand, they have provided lower prices and faster deliveries for both clients and companies.

For his part, the Vice President Global Public Policy Senior and General Counsel at AmazonDavid Zapolsky, who would presumably issue an official statement.

“The lawsuit filed today makes it clear that the FTC has taken a radically different tack from its original mission of protecting consumers and competition. The practices questioned by the FTCIn fact, they have helped stimulate competition and innovation in the retail industry and have resulted in a wide range of benefits for Amazon customers, such as a Wider selection of products, more affordable prices and faster deliveriesin addition to providing greater opportunities for the many companies that sell in the Amazon store.”

Amazon responds to demand and warns of high prices

Likewise, he pointed out that the FTC would achieve its objective, the results would be counterproductive, resulting in a decrease in variety of products availableas well as price increases, plus slower deliveries for consumers and fewer alternatives for small businesses.

“This would be exactly the opposite of what antitrust law seeks to achieve. “The lawsuit filed today by the FTC is factually and legally wrong, and we look forward to presenting our case in court,” he stated.