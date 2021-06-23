Prime Day ended on Tuesday, 22, and registered record sales of third-party partners on Amazon, with a growth greater than the retail of the multinational itself. In their “almost” totality, these partners are small and medium-sized companies, according to the American company. Prime Day consists of two days of exclusive discounts for Amazon’s Prime customers.

With promotions in the two weeks leading up to Prime Day, customers have spent $1.9 billion on more than 70 million small business products, says Amazon. “An increase of more than 100% year on year compared to Prime Day in October 2020”, he compares.

More than 250 million items were sold in 20 countries, according to the company. Electronics, Amazon devices and school supplies were among the best-selling categories.

Scandal

In the UK, on ​​Tuesday, Amazon was embroiled in a scandal. According to Washington Post, British parliamentarians demand a meeting with the technology giant in the country after an investigative report, carried out by ITV News, show that thousands of returned or unsold items are destroyed by the company itself in a warehouse in Scotland.

A former employee estimated the destruction of 130,000 items a week, according to the newspaper. O Post belongs to Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

In a statement, the company said that “it prioritizes the resale and donation of unsold products”, according to the publication.

Also according to the American newspaper, after the outrage on social media and citizens’ demand for a formal investigation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to examine the allegations, which he said are “unbelievable”.

On Twitter, climate activist Greta Thunberg pointed out that this is just one of Amazon’s deposits. “If you have a system where this is possible – and even profitable – it’s a clear sign that something is fundamentally wrong,” he wrote.

Amazon operates in 175 centers around the world, says the Washington Post.

