Results show a deficit of US$ 3.8 billion; participation in an electric vehicle company contributed to the fall

Amazon posted its 1st quarterly net loss since 2015 this Thursday (April 28, 2022). The results released in the financial statement for the 1st quarter of 2022 show that the company lost US$ 3.8 billion, or US$ 7, 56 per share, compared to a profit of $8.1 billion in the same period last year.

The drop was driven by Amazon’s stake in the electric vehicle company. rivian, whose market value has already dropped 65% in the first months of 2022. The performance led Amazon to a loss of US$ 7.6 billion with an 18% stake in the company. Here’s the intact of the balance sheet (376 KB, in English).

The result reflects a widespread impact of the effects of high inflation, the Ukrainian war and supply chain disruption on the technology market, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Amazon’s online shopping sales surge also lost the traction seen over the past 2 years, with March seeing the 1st drop in e-commerce sales year-on-year.

Amazon reported $116.4 billion in revenue from January to March, up 7% from the same period before.

Expected Q2 revenue is in the range of $116 billion to $121 billion. The figure represents growth of between 3% and 7% compared to the same period in 2021, but is below the market’s expectation of US$ 125.5 billion.

Operating income declined to $3.7 billion in the first quarter, down 58.42% compared to $8.9 billion in the first three months of 2021.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy was upbeat about results for the next quarter as the company readjusts to “unusual challenges” presented in recent months.

“We work through inflationary and supply chain pressures, but we see encouraging progress on several dimensions of the customer experience, including speed-of-delivery performance.”, said Jassy in the statement while also highlighting the cloud service.

“We are now approaching levels not seen since the months immediately before the pandemic.”, he stated.

The result did not please aftermarket investors, with Amazon shares on Nasdaq down nearly 10% after the announcement.