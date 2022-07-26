Amazon increases the cost of a Prime membership by 40%

Inflation also affects e-commerce, with Amazon today communicating price increases for the “Prime” service to its customers whose subscription, starting from 15 September 2022, will rise from 3.99 euros to 4.99 per month, while the annual rate will go from 36 euros to 49.90. It was reported on Codaconswho decided to contact directly to the company asking for an urgent meeting. “In the face of 8% inflation, Amazon has unilaterally decided to increase the cost of the annual subscription by as much as + 38.6%over 4 times the growth rate of retail prices, while the cost of the monthly rate rises by 25% – explains Codacons – Abnormal price increases that place users in a position of evident disadvantage, and on which the company must turn around ” In this sense, the Codacons has decided to submit “an application to Amazon asking for an urgent meeting aimed at reviewing its own tariff policy and work with consumers to prevent excessive increases of subscription costs at a time when users are already hit by increases in utility bills and retail prices ” concludes the association.

