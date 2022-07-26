Amazon Prime raises the price of the subscription in Spain. A change that you have informed your customers about via email. Many users found, this Tuesday 26, in their inbox a message that has surprised and not for the better. For this reason, many have used social networks to complain about this increase that will be applied this year.

With a few words of thanks, this email begins to continue with a novelty that has puzzled Amazon customers. “We are writing to notify you of a future change in the price of your subscription.” As of September 15, 2022, the cost for Prime services will be one euro more expensive in its monthly offer. The 3.99 euros per month that users currently pay will increase to 4.99 after the summer holidays. But this increase will be even higher in your annual subscription, which will cost almost 14 euros more. This plan that is paid at once to enjoy the services of Amazon Prime and the contents of its streaming platform for a year goes from 36 euros to 49.90 euros. “The new price, according to the plan you have subscribed to, will apply to renewals made after September 15, 2022,” they indicate in the notice.

The reasons why they raise the price of the subscription



This important modification, which had already been carried out in the United States, is now transferred to Spain. “The reasons for this change are due to the general and material increase in the levels of expenses due to the increase in inflation that affects the specific costs of the Prime service in Spain and are due to extreme circumstances that do not depend on Amazon,” they explain. . An increase, they point out, that would be the first to be carried out in our country since 2018.