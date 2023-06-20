Multinational companies such as Adidas and Starbucks have committed to hiring more than 13,000 people over the next 3 years

A amazon committed this Monday (June 19, 2023) to hire at least 5,000 Ukrainian refugees across Europe over the next 3 years. The decision is part of an initiative by several companies to recruit or train around 240,000 people displaced by war. Approximately 13,000 of them will get jobs directly at these companies. The information is from ABC News.

The commitment of big tech is the largest among more than 40 companies, including Hilton, Marriott, It is starbucks, who together said they would hire around 13,000 refugees. The hiring campaign was organized by Tent Partnership for Refugees, an NGO that works to connect companies and war displaced people. The initiative was announced at an event in Paris this Monday (June 19).

“Today, Amazon announces a commitment to hire at least 5,000 refugees in Europe by the end of 2026. This is an extension of the commitment we made last September to hire at least 5,000 refugees in the US by the end of 2024”said Ofori Agboka, vice president of personal experience and technology at Amazon during the event.

The Amazon representative also announced that the company will provide training to 10,000 Ukrainians worldwide, including refugees, through the ITSkills4U program. “ITSkills4U offers virtual and face-to-face training for people interested in expanding their job opportunities in non-IT positions, or who are interested in moving to IT or advancing their IT career”he said.

The number of hires promised by Amazon is followed by Marriott and Hilton with 1,500 each, Starbucks with 1,000, and smaller commitments from brands like adidasStarbucks, L’Oreal and PepsiCo. The companies Accenture, Generali It is Indeed will help train another 86,000 people displaced by the war.