Wages and expensive transport, Amazon raises the cost of the subscription Prime In the USA

Amazon closed the quarter of the Christmas holidays doubling profits, a sign of how she managed to manage supply and labor costs better than expected. Specifically, the giant ofe-commerce founded by Jeff Bezos has scored a record turnover of 137.4 billion dollars in the three months ended in December, scoring an increase compared to 125.6 billion (+ 9%) reported in the same period last year.

L’Net income grew up instead to 14.3 billion dollars or $ 27.75 per share, compared to $ 7.2 billion, or $ 14.09 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus expectations of $ 3.61. Some analysts who had predicted a lower result due to rising costs on a variety of fronts. The revenues of Amazon Web Services (Aws) increased by almost 40% to 17.78 billion, compared to 17.37 billion in consensus. Operating profit fell from 6.9 billion a year earlier to 3.5 billion.

In this case to push the performance of the company was the investment in the electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotivewhich he contributed with nearly 12 billion dollars to operating profit for the quarter fromHypo of the start-up in November, making up a large portion of Amazon’s profits.

For the whole of 2021, i Net revenues are up by 22% to 469.8 billionafter 386.1 billion in 2020. Theoperating profit increased from 22.9 billion in 2020 to 24.9 billion in 2021. TheNet income was of 33.4 billionor $ 64.81 per share, after the 21.3 billion (+ 56.8%), or $ 41.83 per share, of 2020.

On the Stock Exchange, in theafter-hoursshortly after the publication of the quarterly, Amazon’s stock was earning about 15%. Yesterday, for the effect Half (Facebook) lost 7.81%, bringing the decline since the beginning of 2022, and that in the last year, to nearly 17%.

