Amazon, Primeday as of June 21-22. Shopkeepers mocked, sales from 3/7

The Regions have chosen the date to kick off the sales, which will start on 3 July. An awaited and important appointment for Italian traders to leave behind all the economic problems due to the spread of the pandemic, with lockdowns and closed shops. Discounts from 30 to 50% represent – reads the Sole 24 Ore – the right opportunity to “make the warehouse jars”, but this year there is a further problem:Amazon prime day 2021.

For the past 5 years, Jeff Bezos’ company had always set the date for online super discounts at least 15 days after the official sales start for stores. Instead for this time – continues the Sun – there has been a change of strategy, the two-day online sales have been set for 21-22 June. So long before the departure for the traders, which Confimprese did not like. “We are asking the government – explains president Mario Resca – fair rules between on and offline. Online races to the detriment of physical retailers are no longer acceptable”.