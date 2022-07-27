As of September 15, subscribers to Amazon-Prime in Europe they will see an increase in their rate. This will increase the price by 43% from its current value, which sounds like a very large amount.. However, the company has already justified the increase.

The faith news shared by The Hollywood Reporterwho had access to an email from Amazon-Prime. Same as he was sent to his subscribers in Europe. The rate increase is due to the fact that the company has added more services and productions to its catalog.

‘We have significantly increased the products available with Prime, unlimited and fast delivery. We added and expanded the delivery of grocery products. We also add more high-quality digital entertainment including series, movies, music, games and books‘. the mail says

This increase in the price of Amazon Prime is the first that Europe has faced since 2014. The rate will increase by a different amount depending on the territory. For example, UK will have an increase of 12.5%. While French customers will be the ones who will have to pay 43% more.

Besides the additions they’ve had over the years, there’s another reason for the price increase. A few months ago, the CEO of amazon, Andy Jessy talked about the high cost of running the company. As they faced inflation and labor shortages.

Will this Amazon Prime rate increase affect America?

Surely you have already begun to worry about the rate increase of Amazon-Prime. However, this is unlikely to happen. Let’s remember that just six months ago we had an increase in their services in this part of the world. In any case, we could say that America was the precursor of what happened with Europe.

Since 2018 there has been no price increase in America. If we leave around that time, we may have to wait another four years for the cost of Amazon-Prime. In the meantime you don’t have to worry and you can continue enjoying the benefits of your subscription.

