In the video Accompanying this note you can see the approach of the series as well as some characters, such as The Ghoul, or key places such as the vaults or the inhospitable and enigmatic Wasteland.

The Brotherhood of Steel also entered the scene. Something that is obvious with the progress of fallout it’s the huge investment in locations and special effects, as well as costumes, behind this show.

The executive producers, Jonathan Nolan and Graham Wagner, attended the conference about this television show. Nolan is also directing and Wagner is creative co-producer. Likewise, part of the cast was present.

The artists present at the conference series fallout in Brazil they were Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins.

The plot of this program takes place 200 years after a nuclear apocalypse, when an inhabitant of a luxurious shelter decides to venture out and discover what is out there.

This is how he discovers a devastated and apparently abandoned world. But in reality he has a lot of life, twisted and mutated by atomic explosions.

fallout is a series that tells a story of those who have everything and those who have almost nothing. It is a universe of great complexity but at the same time full of a strange joy and with a dose of extreme violence.

Fountain: Amazon Prime Video.

According to what was revealed by Amazon Prime Video, the premiere of this series in April will take place in 240 countries and territories around the world. It is one of the great exclusives of this video on demand service and it attracts attention.

