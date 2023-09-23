













A separate subscription can also be purchased for $8.99. But next year there will be changes in the way this service works and it will include promotions on all available content.

Sometime early next year Amazon Prime Video will include in its shows and movies ‘limited sales’.

It doesn’t plan to increase the price of Prime membership but will offer a new ad-free option for an extra $2.99 ​​for affiliates.

So those who want to continue watching content and do not care about promotions will continue with the $14.99 monthly plan; the price without ads will be $17.99.

Amazon, in its message about the changes to Amazon Prime Video, says that the idea is ‘have significantly fewer ads than linear television and other streaming TV providers’.

The idea of ​​adding ads in addition to their free subscription is ‘to continue to invest in engaging content and continue to increase that investment over a long period of time’. The new plan will apply in two different stages.

Amazon plans to start rolling out ads on Prime Video movies and TV shows in early 2024. Consumers who want the ad-free tier will have to pay an additional $2.99/month fee, taking the subscription up to $17.99. pic.twitter.com/upojq48Qpl — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 22, 2023

The Amazon Prime Video ad-supported plan will arrive first in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada in early 2024.

France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia will follow later in the year. There are currently no rates announced for countries outside the US.

Those who do not want the ad-free service, which costs $2.99, should not make any adjustments to their account. Amazon will notify when the new plan applies.

