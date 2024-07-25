The NBA has revolutionized its television landscape with a historic agreement that will redefine the way fans enjoy basketball globally.

Starting with the 2025-2026 season, the league has signed multi-million dollar contracts with entertainment giants such as Disney, NBCUniversal and Amazon Prime Video, ensuring that matches are accessible to more people than ever before.

Amazon Prime Video is positioned as the big winner of this new era, by acquiring the streaming rights for the NBA Cupa tournament that has gained popularity in recent years.

In addition, the platform of streaming will offer extensive coverage of the regular season, including Thursday, Friday and Saturday games, as well as a significant portion of the playoffs.

Amazon will broadcast NBA games globally in countries including Spain, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

This strategic move by Amazon seeks to consolidate its presence in the live sports market and compete directly with other streaming giants.

For its part, Disney will continue to be the home of the NBA Finalsbroadcasting them through its ABC channel. The company will also retain the rights to Christmas matches and other special events, reinforcing its position as a benchmark in the transmission of top-level sporting events.

NBCUniversal rounds out the trio of big winners, securing broadcast rights to the opening game, the All-Star Game and other key fixtures.

Streaming platform Peacock will also play a key role in distributing the games, allowing fans to enjoy basketball anytime, anywhere.

Amazon Goes Into the NBA: Revolutionizing the Fan Experience

In a move that shakes up the sports and entertainment industry, Amazon Prime Video has become the new benchmark for NBA streaming worldwide.

The e-commerce giant has signed a landmark deal with the world’s most prestigious basketball league, securing broadcast rights to dozens of games per season, including playoffs and finals.

Amazon is getting into the NBA by offering its subscribers an unprecedented viewing experience. Beginning with the 2025-2026 season, fans around the world, from Spain to Brazil, Germany and the United Kingdom, will be able to enjoy 66 regular season games, including exciting Thursday, Friday and Saturday games.

But Amazon’s offering goes beyond the regular season. The streaming platform will also broadcast the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of the NBA Cup, a tournament that has gained popularity in recent years.

Additionally, Prime Video subscribers will have access to nearly a third of the first and second round playoff games, meaning they can keep up to date with their favorite teams in their quest for the championship.

What does this deal mean for fans?

Greater accessibilityNBA games will be available on a wider variety of platforms, making it easier for fans to follow along.

Personalized experience: Streaming platforms offer interactive and personalized features that allow fans to enjoy matches in a more immersive way.

Exclusive content: The different platforms will offer exclusive content, such as interviews, analysis and behind-the-scenes programs, enriching the fan experience.

A new chapter in NBA history

With these new agreements, the NBA has taken a bold step into the future, ensuring that basketball remains one of the most popular sports in the world.

The alliance with technological giants such as Amazon and the commitment to streaming are a clear sign that the league is prepared to adapt to market changes and offer its fans an increasingly satisfactory experience.