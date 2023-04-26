The biggest news that Amazon Prime Video had in store for its presentation of original content in Spain had already been leaked: WO returns in 2023 and does so, for the first time, on a digital platform. The leak did not alter the list of the event in which the service of streaming presented its next national productions this Tuesday in Madrid, and the mention of the talent search format was reserved for last as the stellar announcement that it was, despite the fact that they could only confirm what had already been published: the new edition, produced with Gestmusic, It can be seen on Prime Video at the end of 2023, it will have weekly live galas and it will have a 24-hour channel on YouTube. In addition, the Spanish edition will also be available in Latin America. It will be the first experience in live entertainment on a platform in Spain, but live broadcasting is not a novelty for Prime Video, which already practices it in other countries, especially with sporting events. More details such as its presenter or the teachers of the academy have not yet been advanced.

For Koro Castellano, director of Amazon Prime Video in Spain, hosting the new edition of WO—whose last installment, on TVE, dates from 2020—, “it is a very big responsibility because it is a very successful and much-loved format. We have to do it right.” In an interview with EL PAÍS after the presentation on Tuesday, Castellano explained that the content team was clear that they had to accept Gestmusic’s proposal to work together. “In addition to the fact that it is a format that has been very successful and has a very loyal fan base, we really wanted to do it because it represents a paradigm shift with respect to streaming services. streaming until now and we were attracted to be the protagonists of this change. We think that we can contribute many things from the point of view of innovation and technology and make a WO better and bigger than we have had so far”, he completes. Without specifying what Prime Video will bring to the program, Castellano insists that “we are going to focus not on making the WO always, but to make it bigger and better.”

Koro Castellano, director of Amazon Prime Video in Spain, this Tuesday in Madrid after the presentation of the platform’s content. samuel sanchez

Triumph operation It has not been the only novelty of Spanish production that Prime Video has communicated. To already announced titles such as the series Red Queen, The Farads either balladsthe fiction series will be added Anyway, a comedy that combines black humor and action set in a post-apocalyptic world created by David Sáinz and Enrique Lojo and that asks what happens when, after announcing the end of the world for a specific day, that apocalypse does not take place. the documentary series The Boys’ Circuswith the scriptwriter Pepe Coira and the documentarian Elías León Siminiani, will tell in five episodes the story of Father Jesús Silva, who created a city and an educational project for street children in Franco’s Spain in Galicia, a city that managed itself and the one that arose a circus that toured the entire world until the conflicts made everything jump into the air.

Three films are added to the new Spanish projects. Paula Ortiz directs Hildegartwhich combines historical drama, romance, thriller and true crime to tell the true story of one of the first Spanish feminists. Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End adapts the book by Manel Loureiro that tells the adventures of an unlikely hero in a world where a disease similar to rabies spreads, transforming people into extremely aggressive creatures. AND A hipster in empty Spain It will be a comedy based on the book of the same name by Daniel Gascón directed by Emilio Martínez-Lázaro in which a man, with good will and little support, will have to politically lead a town in empty Spain.

Apart from fiction, another of the projects that had already been announced was the new installment of Takeshi’s castle (in Spain issued since the nineties with the title of yellow mood), which will premiere on July 10 and will have the voices of Jorge Ponce, Eva Soriano and Dani Rovira in the Spanish dubbing.

Comedy, action and romance

Those responsible for Prime Video in Spain insist that their commitment is not focused on quantity, but on quality. “We try to be attached to the local viewer, and in Spain comedy, action and romantic themes are much more important”, summarizes Koro Castellano when analyzing the Spanish audiovisual consumer. “We try to look for projects focused in that sense, but also many other things, because that is the majority, but there is not a single type of Spanish viewer. The challenge is for the catalog to be as large and varied as possible to satisfy everyone”, he adds.

Amazon’s video-on-demand platform landed in Spain in December 2016. At that time, Netflix and HBO Max (then, HBO Spain), which arrived a few days earlier, were the only international streaming services. streaming that operated in Spain. Now the market has opened up much more, in a battle for the conquest of the subscriber and for survival in which Prime Video seems to be very well placed. According to the OTT barometer of the consultancy GECA published on April 20, Prime Video is the leading platform in Spain in terms of users with access, closely followed by Netflix.

According to Castellano, and although he does not specify data, the platform considers that the objectives of reaching the Spanish public have been achieved, and even exceeded. “During this time we have evolved, we have matured and I would like to think that we are doing things better and better, we are more ambitious and we are in a better position,” says the board. He affirms that the role of Spanish production in Prime Video’s global strategy is key. “We have a very important asset, which is that we speak Spanish, just like 500 million other people around the world. The content that is produced in Spain has a better chance of crossing the Atlantic and being successful in Spanish-speaking countries and in the US”. An example that he gives is the series no footprints: “It has worked phenomenally in Spain, but also in Mexico and the rest of the Spanish-speaking countries and in the United States.”

An image from the documentary series ‘El Circo de los Muchachos’.

For months now, experts have been talking about the end of the era of the overabundance of television content in the United States. Has Spain reached a similar point? “My feeling is that we are still at the top. We are living in a golden moment, never before has so much content been consumed and produced, and that is great news because the more it is produced, the more possibility of generating talent, the industry is richer and more diverse, and we all grow”, says the directive. With the glut came the proliferation of platforms, a war in which each company has to resort to its own weapons to resist the pull. There, Amazon Prime Video plays with an advantage, since it includes other services in addition to on-demand television that means that it does not depend exclusively on the fluctuations of the streaming. “In a scenario where there is a very big crisis, where people are tightening their belts and looking to see if you consume everything you are paying for, I think Prime’s offer is unbeatable. This positions us very well because our game is different, it has some added services that make us an entertainment center”, summarizes Castellano.

Another trend in the platform market is the introduction of advertising in order to offer cheaper alternatives to its subscribers. Is it an option that Prime Video has considered? “This market is constantly changing. Now we have nothing to announce, but we are attentive to everything that happens”, answers Koro Castellano.

