On June 25, 2021, the miniseries Solos, an anthological and futuristic TV series, will arrive on the Amazon Prime Video platform. The leitmotif of each episode will be loneliness, which will be overcome thanks to the discovery of the human connection. Let’s find out the plot and the cast of Solos together.

Solos is an anthological miniseries, which means that each episode tells a different story. Designed by David Weils, Solos made his debut in America the May 21, 2021 and will be available in Italy and in the rest of the world on Amazon Prime Video from June 25, 2021.

In addition to the creator, they also worked on the direction Tiffany Johnson, Sam Taylor-Johnson is Zach Braff. Among the producers there are also Laura Lancaster, Marc Sondheimer is Pizie Wespiser.

Solos: the plot

The miniseries consists of one dramatic and suggestive anthology divided into seven parts which explores the profound meaning of human connection as well as that of the single individual. Each episode tells the story of unique characters, from different perspectives and moments, focusing on the idea that even in the moments when the human being feels more alone he is always connected to others thanks to the human experience.

There solitude is a constant in the various episodes of the TV series: there are those who are in a basement working non-stop, those who have locked themselves up to escape the pollution of the air, those who find themselves alone in a large apartment, those in a lost house.

The show consists of 7 episodes lasting about 20/30 minutes. The episode titles are:

1 × 01 – Leah

1 × 02 – Tom

1 × 03 – Peg

1 × 04 – Sasha

1 × 05 – Jenny

1 × 06 – Black

1 × 07 – Stuart

Solos: cast, actors and characters

The TV series boasts an excellent cast, with many famous actors who will play really interesting characters. Among these we find Anne Hathaway in the role of Leah, Morgan Freeman in the role of Stuart is Anthony Mackie who interprets Tom.

The other actors present and their respective characters are: