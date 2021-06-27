Thousands of subscribers are waiting for all the titles that will be available on Amazon Prime Video in July 2021. One of the most anticipated films is Bumblebee Directed by Travis Knight, which serves as a prequel to the saga started by Michael Bay.

The second season of the series will also arrive El Cid, original of the platform, starring Jaime Lorente and based on the book of the same name. It shows the adventures of Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar, a nobleman and military chief from Burgos from medieval Spain.

Below, we mention the complete list of all movies, series and documentaries that will arrive in July 2021 via Amazon Prime Video.

Films

In July, no original feature films arrive on Amazon Prime Video, but the platform has licensed some interesting titles, such as the sci-fi film Bumblebee and the horror film Overlord.

Latest News in Yuba County (July 1)

Instant Family (July 1)

Bumblebee (July 1)

Overlord (July 1)

Tomorrow’s War (July 2)

Bloody Christmas (July 3)

Escape room (July 10)

Another turn of the screw (July 11)

Playmobil: The Movie (July 20)

Her blue sky (July 23)

Jolt (July 23)

Immune (July 28)

Series and documentaries

Soulmates, Season 1 (July 1)

The Family (July 3)

Luxe listings Sydney, season 1 (July 9)

El Cid, season 2 (July 15)

Making the cut, season 2 (July 16)

Them, season 1 (July 23)