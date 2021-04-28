Thousands of subscribers are waiting for all the titles that will be available on Amazon Prime Video in May 2021. One of the most anticipated films is Midsommar directed by Ari Aster, which focuses on a Swedish cult.
The platform’s original series Panic will also arrive, which tells how some teenagers compete in a dangerous game in which they may have the opportunity to escape from their small rural town.
Here is the complete list of all movies and series that will arrive in May 2021 via Amazon Prime Video.
Films
In May, no original feature films arrive on Amazon Prime Video, but the platform has licensed some interesting titles, such as the horror film Midsommar and the comedy After the Wedding.
- Chick fight (2020) – May 1
- The Queen (2006) – May 4
- Juliet, Naked (2018) – May 6
- Captive Nation (2019) – May 9
- The Girl on the Train (2016) – May 10
- After the wedding (2019) – May 15
- Midsommar (2019) – May 15
- Jiu Jitsu (2020) – May 21
- One more of the family (2019) – May 22
Series
- LOL: If you laugh, you lose – May 14
- The Underground Railroad (Season 1) – May 14
- Panic (Season 1) – May 28
- Parot (Season 1) – May 28
Documentaries
- P! Nk: all I know so Far (2021) – May 21
Documentary of the singer Pink, directed by Michael Gracey. The film follows the singer during her 2019 Beautiful Trauma Tour.
Movies and series, latest news:
.
#Amazon #Prime #Video #premieres #movies #series #arrive #online
Leave a Reply