Thousands of subscribers are waiting for all the titles that will be available on Amazon Prime Video in May 2021. One of the most anticipated films is Midsommar directed by Ari Aster, which focuses on a Swedish cult.

The platform’s original series Panic will also arrive, which tells how some teenagers compete in a dangerous game in which they may have the opportunity to escape from their small rural town.

Here is the complete list of all movies and series that will arrive in May 2021 via Amazon Prime Video.

Films

In May, no original feature films arrive on Amazon Prime Video, but the platform has licensed some interesting titles, such as the horror film Midsommar and the comedy After the Wedding.

Chick fight (2020) – May 1

The Queen (2006) – May 4

Juliet, Naked (2018) – May 6

Captive Nation (2019) – May 9

The Girl on the Train (2016) – May 10

After the wedding (2019) – May 15

Midsommar (2019) – May 15

Jiu Jitsu (2020) – May 21

One more of the family (2019) – May 22

Series

LOL: If you laugh, you lose – May 14

The Underground Railroad (Season 1) – May 14

Panic (Season 1) – May 28

Parot (Season 1) – May 28

Documentaries

P! Nk: all I know so Far (2021) – May 21

Documentary of the singer Pink, directed by Michael Gracey. The film follows the singer during her 2019 Beautiful Trauma Tour.