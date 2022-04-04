The streaming war is strong, so amazon prime video is making big bets to make its catalog of movies more attractive. In this scenario, the platform announced the launch of all the tapes of james-bond and fans couldn’t be more excited.

The 25 films of agent 007 will be available from next April 8. From the first stage with Sean Connery to Daniel Craig’s “No time to die”, there is no installment that fans of the super spy won’t be able to see with just one click.

YOU CAN SEE: “Passion of hawks 2”, chapter 34 ONLINE: where and how to watch live episode?

Sean Connery as James Bond

“Dr. No”

“From Russia with love”

“Goldfinger”

“Thunderball”

“Diamonds are forever”.

George Lazenby

“On her majesty’s secret service”.

Roger Moore

“Live and Let Die”

“The man with the golden gun”

“The Spy Who Loved Me”

“Moonraker”

“For your eyes only”

“Octopussy”

“A view to a kill”.

Timothy Dalton

“The living daylights”

“License to kill”.

YOU CAN SEE: “Doctor Strange” 2, pre-sale in Peru: when and where to buy tickets to see the long-awaited film?

Sean Connery left a great legacy in the world of cinema as James Bond. Photo: Composition/MGM

Pierce Brosnan

“Golden Eye”

“The tomorrow Never Die”

“The world is not enough”

“Die another day”.

Daniel Craig

“Royal Casino”

“Quantum of solace”

“Skyfall”

“Spectre”

“No time to die”.

Why James Bond number 007?

Amazon Prime Video greenlights new project inspired by James Bond reality show “007’s Road to a Million”. Photo: MGM.

This digit is actually a code which is assigned only to agents who have the authorization to discreetly kill their enemies, this only during the missions they must complete. The “7” means that James Bond is the seventh to receive this permit.