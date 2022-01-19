Amazon Prime Video premieres on January 28 a documentary dedicated to the Colombia team. The platform adds a new production to its content exclusively dedicated to the world of sports. My Colombian Selection delves into the history of the team, its players and those who have been historic wearing the tricolor.

The National Team has one of the most charismatic teams, with footballers who play in the main leagues in the world, such as Radamel Falcao, in LaLiga Santander; Yerry Mina or Dávinson Sánchez in the Premier League; David Ospina or Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, in Series A…

“There is no climate that can defeat us if we have the conviction in our minds and hearts”

Falcao

In the trailer for the documentary it can be seen how one of the recurring themes is the festive and cheerful spirit of the players, remembered for example for their popular celebrations during the World Cup in South Africa. “There is no climate that can defeat us if we have the conviction in our minds and hearts”, says one of Falcao’s harangues in the dressing room. Faustino Asprilla joins as one of the Colombian soccer legends who participates in the documentary.

Potholes and bad moments are also protagonists in the documentary. “We’ve been through a lot of problems but we always want to get over it”, comments Ospina in a fragment of my Colombian selection.

The voice that narrates this story puts it Maluma, Colombian reggaeton singer, who confesses: “Since I was a child I always wanted to be a soccer player and today I’m just a fan”, and adds: “This is the story of the thread that unites us. This is football”.