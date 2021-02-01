Thousands of people are waiting for all the titles that will be available on Amazon Prime Video in February 2021. One of the most anticipated film sagas is that of Blade, starring Wesley Snipes and which tells the adventures of the vampire hunter.

The tape will also arrive A prince in New York, which will be the prelude to the launch of the sequel, which is scheduled to premiere in March 2021 through Prime Video.

Next, we mention the complete list of all the movies and series that will be released during February on the streaming platform.

Films

48 more hours (February 1)

Blade (February 1)

Blade 2 (February 1)

Blade Trinity (February 1)

A prince in New York (February 1)

License to marry (February 1)

Bliss (February 5)

Life in a year (February 5)

Without origin (February 7)

The map of tiny perfect things (February 12)

Summer Birds (February 12)

The Guest House (February 23)

The Professor (February 25)

The LEGO movie 2: the second part (February 28)

Series

Little coincidences – season 3 (February 5)

Backdoor – season 2 (February 8)

Soulmates (February 8)

Shark tank – season 5 (February 15)

The boarding school: the summits (February 19)