Thousands of subscribers are waiting for all the titles that will be available on Amazon Prime Video in April 2021. One of the most anticipated film sagas is The Hobbit directed by Peter Jackson and that tells the adventures of Bilbo Baggins.

The documentary will also arrive The legend of Sergio Ramos that tells the life of the famous Spanish soccer player. Next, we mention the complete list of all the movies and series that will be released during February on the streaming platform.

Films

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (April 1)

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (April 1)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (April 1)

Every day (April 1)

At war with my grandfather (April 3)

Guarded (April 15)

Two meters from you (April 15)

Souvenir (April 15)

I care a lot (April 16)

The Summer We Live In (April 19)

Abominable (April 30)

No Regrets (April 30)

Series

Homeland T8 (April 1)

Ladies of (h) AMPA (April 9)

The Children of the Zoo Station (April 9)

Vikings T6B (April 23)

Documentaries

The legend of Sergio Ramos (April 9)