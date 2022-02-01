As officially confirmed, Amazon Prime Video has recently lost a ton of films and series, which they have abandoned the catalog at the end of January 2022thus leaving many fans of stucco.
It is a series of titles in several very important cases, which have increased the success of the streaming platform over the last few years.
Without getting lost in chat, let’s see below the complete list of titles that left the Amazon Prime Video catalog in January 2022:
- Law & Order (twentieth season)
- Damages
- CODE GEASS
- Haikyu! The ace of volleyball
- Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn
- NANA
- Dawson’s Creek
- Great men for great ideas
- Once upon a time there was the earth
- The situations of him & her
- The Grinch
- Christmas at Evergreen – The Lost Letter
- A Christmas card
- The Christmas of memories
- The Loft
- Christmas next door
- The Hunger Games: the girl on fire
- Repo Man
- Contraband
- A proposal to say yes
- Robin Hood
- Wanted – Choose your destiny
- State of Play
- King Kong
- Battleship
- The first of the liars
- Inside Man
- I will change my life
- Les Miserables
- 40 years virgin
- Funny People
- C’est la vie
- Man Thing – The nature of terror
- Charlie Wilson’s War
- Escaflowne
- Promise
- Redline
- Steins Gate The Movie: Load region of deja vù
- Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie: Pyramid of Light
- Christmas at the Plaza
- (App) dinner for Christmas
- The Midnight Kiss
- Christmas at Evergreen
- Let’s trade at Christmas
- Grace’s Christmas
- The sweet light of Christmas
- A sweet Christmas
- Christmas in Graceland
- A long-distance love
- The Expendables 2 The Expendables
- The Flintstones
- Fan
- Terminator 2
Fortunately, although many titles have left the catalog, there are also many pleasant additions that peep out over the course of the harvest. We have deepened in this article the arrival of the Harry Potter saga, which in several cases will be able to remedy the shortcomings.
