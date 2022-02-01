As officially confirmed, Amazon Prime Video has recently lost a ton of films and series, which they have abandoned the catalog at the end of January 2022thus leaving many fans of stucco.

It is a series of titles in several very important cases, which have increased the success of the streaming platform over the last few years.

Without getting lost in chat, let’s see below the complete list of titles that left the Amazon Prime Video catalog in January 2022:

Law & Order (twentieth season)

Damages

CODE GEASS

Haikyu! The ace of volleyball

Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn

NANA

Dawson’s Creek

Great men for great ideas

Once upon a time there was the earth

The situations of him & her

The Grinch

Christmas at Evergreen – The Lost Letter

A Christmas card

The Christmas of memories

The Loft

Christmas next door

The Hunger Games: the girl on fire

Repo Man

Contraband

A proposal to say yes

Robin Hood

Wanted – Choose your destiny

State of Play

King Kong

Battleship

The first of the liars

Inside Man

I will change my life

Les Miserables

40 years virgin

Funny People

C’est la vie

Man Thing – The nature of terror

Charlie Wilson’s War

Escaflowne

Promise

Redline

Steins Gate The Movie: Load region of deja vù

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie: Pyramid of Light

Christmas at the Plaza

(App) dinner for Christmas

The Midnight Kiss

Christmas at Evergreen

Let’s trade at Christmas

Grace’s Christmas

The sweet light of Christmas

A sweet Christmas

Christmas in Graceland

A long-distance love

The Expendables 2 The Expendables

The Flintstones

Fan

Terminator 2

Fortunately, although many titles have left the catalog, there are also many pleasant additions that peep out over the course of the harvest. We have deepened in this article the arrival of the Harry Potter saga, which in several cases will be able to remedy the shortcomings.