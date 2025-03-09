Amazon Prime Video It has more than 200 million users worldwide and is one of the most used services in Spain. The company continues to grow in the use of the artificial intelligence With the arrival of your new assistant Alexa+ And now he has announced that his video platform will offer a dubbing assisted by AI in English and Spanish For films and series.

Prime Video will bend movies and series in other languages ​​with artificial intelligence

Amazon has announced through a release that a Pilot dubbing program with AI in films and series of prime video in an attempt to increase the audience and that its content reaches more customers worldwide. They add that, despite their broad service, Limitations of linguistic barriers They can “stop that spectators enjoy different speech content.”

They report that the program will be initially available in English and Latin American Spanish in 12 films and licensed series such as ‘El Cid: La Legenda’, ‘Long Lost’ and ‘My Mom Lora’, although they emphasize that the function will only be available in titles that Do not have dubbing support.

Prime Video will bend movies and series in other languages ​​with artificial intelligence





That is, what belong from the company is that the Prime Video library reaches a greater number of customerswhile improving their experience with the help of artificial intelligence so that series and films are more “accessible and pleasant.”

They talk that this program has been devised with a “hybrid approach” of the dubbing in which the necessary human experience to guarantee the quality of the processes assisted by AI.





